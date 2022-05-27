On the Market: Centrally located Rockford home for sale

Address: 918 Westchester Drive, Rockford

Description: This Cape Cod-style home is on a large lot with a fenced-in yard. The home offers 1,568-square-feet of living space including two bedrooms and two baths. The large living room features built-in bookcases and plenty of windows. The living room leads out to a screened in porch and a large fenced in backyard with a deck. The kitchen has vintage cabinetry and a large window above the sink for lots of light. The built in shelving provides much extra space in the kitchen. A large dining room has hardwood flooring and a large closet for storage. The upper level features two very large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The partially finished basement could be used as a third bedroom or additional family room.

Asking price: $129,900

Realtor: Robyn Agrifoglio; Listing Office - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, 815-353-9134

