Daunting next jump: Track star from Southeast graduates LSU early, transfers to Indiana

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
Just three years ago, Southeast senior Serena Bolden won four individual events in the girls Class 2A state track and field meet in Charleston — her last feat before heading to Louisiana State University.

Now, the Springfield native is ready for her next move upon completing a double-major and a minor at LSU — all while running on the track and field team. She is headed to law school at Indiana with the intent of continuing her athletic career.

Bolden will have two years of athletic eligibility left because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away her freshman season at LSU in 2020.

“It's definitely been hectic,” Bolden said. “I've gone to every summer session, every winter session and it's just been nonstop school.”

Background: Southeast's Serena Bolden wins four gold medals at IHSA state track

In two seasons, her personal bests are: 20 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, 42-1 ½ in the triple jump, 11.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 7.62 in the 60 dash. Bolden admitted that she’s disappointed that those marks aren’t a far departure from her days at Southeast, but she said her triple jump has come a long way.

“A lot of my jumps for long jump in meets, they've kind of been closer to my high school jumps,” Bolden said, who won the 2019 long jump title at 19-0 ¾. “It's been some sort of a struggle — the transfer over from high school training into college training is very different.

“But for triple jump, at least, I think I've definitely gotten a lot better. I've actually changed my whole technique since I've gotten into college — I've changed what foot I jump off of. So I think it's just baby steps, getting used to everything that's changing from high school to college. I do wish my jumps were a little better, but I can't rush the process.”

More than an athlete

It’s easy to forgive an athlete, though, who is concentrating so much on her academics. She already has two Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and sociology. She also minored in criminology.

In high school, Bolden thrived on pressure. She won the 100-meter dash state championship with just a 0.24-second advantage and her win in the 200 — which gave her a fourth individual gold medal — was even closer, with just a :0.12 margin. She said that was nothing compared to the Law School Admission Test. The LSAT makes many law school hopefuls break out in cold sweats.

“Oh gosh, definitely sitting down to take the LSAT (was more pressure than any athletic competition,” Bolden said. “I took a class for the test and everything. It was a night class for four hours preparing and taking that test, it definitely took a toll. I studied for it all summer.”

She applied to approximately 10 different law schools with the intent on continuing her track and field career. Bolden said most responses were skeptical that she could perform in the classroom or on the track.

“It's very difficult to do track and law school at the same time,” Bolden said, “so a lot of schools and coaches weren't necessarily willing to work with me on both or they didn't know how I was going to do both at the same time.”

But the coaching staff at Indiana welcomed her, she said.

“(Indiana assistant track and field coach Mike) Erb made it work,” Bolden said. “He was communicating really well with me and I was like, ‘Oh, this is this is actually where I feel most comfortable at.’ He was actually trying to work with the whole law school situation.”

Bolden was used to the Illinois climate schedule. Track and field season was all indoors until sometime in March but many meets could still get chilly. But the weather in Baton Rouge was a delight, Bolden said.

“For me, it feels like it's summer all the time (in Louisiana),” Bolden said. “It's always hot. Coming back (to the) Midwest, I'm going to actually get all four seasons; I can expect to have a real indoor season where it's going to be cold outside. But meanwhile in Louisiana, I'd still be training outdoors during those times.”

Remembering her foundation

Bolden credits her mom, Tammie Bolden, with her relentless work ethic.

“I think my mom pushed me the most,” she said. “I had tried to do a program at LSU called the ‘three and three’ where it's three years of undergrad and three years of law school. But their program wasn't necessarily set up for athletes so mom was like, ‘well just do your own three and three.’ And somehow, someway, I did it.”

Bolden has one individual win in two seasons at LSU. Her personal best of 20-7 in the long jump was good enough to win the Joe May Invitational at LSU in April. She also has five runner-up finishes. When she’s not winning, she said the memories of her high school accomplishments can serve as a reminder that she belongs.

2022 state meet:Chatham Glenwood freshman sends shockwaves at IHSA Class 3A girls state track meet

"Going from high school into college, it's already a big shock; you're 18 years old and going against women who are basically 22 or 23,” Bolden said. “This is not the same level that you're used to competing at all. And then on top of that, I'm joining the best conference (Southeastern Conference) for track. It was definitely a shock and I had to get used to not winning every weekend.

“So, it's nice to look back and remember, 'Hey, Serena, don't forget those four gold medals at state; don't forget everything you did in high school, the national championships. You've worked hard to get to this point, you are just as good as the rest of the girls.”

In 2018, Bolden won the women’s 17-18 age division of the triple jump at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships.

When the conversation returned to school, Bolden said she wants to study criminal law.

“I've always said that I wanted to be a defense attorney, but people have kind of tried to steer me more towards prosecution first,” Bolden said. “I hope I stick with (defensive law) because that's what my heart is going towards, but we'll see.”

There’s no word yet if she’ll display her gold medals in her law office.

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

