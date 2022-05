Corpus Christi, TX- The Wind Surge fell short to the Corpus Christi Hooks 14-13 in an offensive shootout on Saturday night despite leading by seven runs. The Hooks scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Surge Reliever Argenis Angulo to win the game. Bryan Arias singled and drove in the game winning run.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO