Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend.

Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to become parents.

That’s where Birmingham residents Katie and Thomas Morse come in. Thomas Morse had been friends with Bo McCord when the two were students at Samford University. The couples had remained friends even with the McCords living in another state.

Katie had been a surrogate for two other families in the past, it was during the second surrogacy that Bo reached out to her about possibly being their surrogate as well. Katie says she knew she was game for ir because the families had become so close.

But shortly after Katie became pregnant with the McCords’ child, Bo herself then became pregnant.

“With this surrogacy as with my second, the mom got pregnant too! Something about the stress being
lifted, I guess,” Katie said.

Bo was due two weeks after Katie was set to give birth, but doctors told the McCords that they would do a C-section at 37 weeks. It became a race to see who would deliver first and how traveling would work out as the families were still a state apart.

Then on May 7, Katie’s contractions began and the McCords quickly hopped in the car to come to Birmingham. Katie was admitted to Brookwood Women’s Center and a day later, on Mother’s Day, Bo McCord became a mom. Both families welcomed James Wakefield McCord into the world.

    The McCords and the Morses holding baby James (Brookwood Baptist Health)
    James Wakefield McCord (Brookwood Baptist Health)
    Mary Clark McCord (Brookwood Baptist Health)
After recovering in the hospital, the McCords went back up to Tennessee where on May 11, Mary Clark McCord was born.

“We were all crying in the delivery room because it was such a special moment and then I later delivered
our little girl,” Bo said. “Thinking about our journey, we just want to share encouragement to other
couples who need a reminder to continue to trust God and put all your faith in Him. We are living proof
of His goodness!”

