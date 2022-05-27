ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Advocate

Lakewood 3,200 relay resets record, just misses first OHSAA state berth

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON — A 3,200 relay has never been faster in the history of Lakewood boys track, but it was a bittersweet accomplishment for the Lancers on Thursday.

Lakewood’s foursome of seniors Jonathon Holbrook and Aidan Bowman and juniors Ryan Byers and Corey Rafferty reset their school record to a time of 8:14.68 during the Division II regional championships at Lexington. The Lancers unfortunately placed just fifth, coming a half-second shy of earning the program’s first trip to state in the relay.

"We gave it our best, and sometimes, you don't always accomplish what you came here to do," Bowman said. "We can't really be upset."

Byers led off, and Holbrook and Bowman followed as Lakewood remained right on the cut line throughout the race. Rafferty ran a personal-best split of 2:01 on his anchor leg, but an opponent from Bexley edged him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuHOO_0fsBgTJa00

The Lancers held out hope they might earn an at-large spot, but those two extra berths will go to teams a few seconds faster out of the regional in northeast Ohio. The same foursome dropped nearly 30 seconds off their time from the 2021 regional meet and wrapped up a school year that included a Licking County League-Cardinal Division title in cross country and a regional runner-up finish last fall.

"I am proud of our guys. I think we had a good season, and we showed up to practice and worked hard and gave it our best every meet no matter what," Bowman said. "The (juniors) just have to keep working hard. They are great runners and know what to do, and I can't wait to see what they do."

Heath senior Kennedi Bailey did earn her third trip to state in the shot put in as many tries. Bailey threw 42-feet-3.75 to place third.

"I'm saving it for next week," Bailey said. "It's not like I'm holding back, but I feel like I have it in me."

Bailey won the state title indoors last March and has All-Ohio finishes in each of her two previous trips to state, but she will not be the favorite next weekend at Ohio State. Norton sophomore Morgan Hallett threw a regional-record 47-6.25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aat71_0fsBgTJa00

Bailey, who is headed to Bowling Green next season, said chasing Hallett is motivating to end with a bang.

"Of course, I am happy for her, but it lights a fire for me," Bailey said. "That will help me."

Northridge junior Stihl Foster had a strong finish in the pole vault, clearing 12-feet-6 to place eighth. Rain poured during the district meet, so Foster enjoyed an opportunity to make a run at cas he did in winning the Licking County League-Cardinal Division title earlier this month.

"I wasn't running as fast as I would have liked to, but I still was able to get over 12-6, which is nice because it is starting to become more consistent," Foster said.

Foster’s brother Bodbi, Licking Valley’s Cooper Hornfeck and Heath’s Tyler Hudson also competed in the pole vault but did not place. Official results were not yet available as the event was stopped because of heavy rain.

Utica’s Jay Figgins, Silas Buckenberger, Stephen Epps and Jordan Taylor finished ninth in the 3,200 relay (8:29.99), and Valley’s Rylan Felumlee, Logan Debo, Matthew Fehrman and Joey Dietrich finished 11th (8:42.73).

Johnstown’s Noah Thompson finished 15th in the discus (110-5) and Heath’s Carter Higgins 16th (107-7). Northridge’s Elijah Carpenter finished 16th in the long jump (18-8).

In the girls meet, Valley’s Reese Osborn finished 11th in the shot (35-5.75), and Northridge’s Chloe Rowe tied for 11th in the high jump (4-10).

The meet was suspended because of weather before the boys 400 relay and preliminaries. Earlier qualifying to the regional finals in the boys meet was Heath’s Huntyr Butler in the 110 hurdles (14.25), but Johnstown's foursome of Aidan Corcoran, Keaton Curnutte, Seth Scarberry and Brenden Ball fell short of the finals in the 800 relay (1:36.78).

Northridge’s Isabel Evans in the 100 hurdles (15.35), Northridge’s Colette Patti (12.48) and Valley’s Reagan Campbell in the (12.55) in the 100 and Patti, Mia Siegenthaler, Gabi Smith and Stephanie Gilmore in the 800 relay (1:50.35) qualified to Saturday’s finals in the girls meet.

Patti, Siegenthaler, Smith and Evans fell short of qualifying in the 400 relay (53.20).

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541

Twitter: @newarkurt

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lakewood 3,200 relay resets record, just misses first OHSAA state berth

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandmagazine.com

Why This Strongsville Resident Downsized: Best Places to Live

Scott Beskur, a former Geauga County resident, is thrilled with his new move. Scott Beskur, 40, is happier and has more money in his pocket after downsizing from Auburn Township in Geauga County to his new home in Strongsville late last year. Why he moved: “I’m single. For somebody who...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the possible accidental shooting of a woman on the city’s East side. It happened in the 3700 block of E. 151 Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsaa#Ohio State#Berths#Shot Put#Sports#Lancers#Division Ii
WKYC

Portion of I-90 east in Lakewood reopens following crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a crash in Lakewood Sunday afternoon. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the accident occurred just before Alger Road, leaving the freeway shut down beyond Warren and Bunts Roads. Officials have not yet indicated if anyone was hurt, but photos from the scene showed multiple firetrucks and ambulances.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

500 motorcycles expected to participate in 2022 Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycles will line up in hundreds on Sunday for the 18th annual Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride. According to a press release, the memorial, scheduled for May 29 on Alfred Lerner Way, will honor and remember eight first responders that died in 2021:. Wildland Firefighter- Selinde Roosenburg,...
cleveland19.com

Traffic on I-90 East shut down after crash near Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes on I-90 East are closed after a crash Sunday afternoon. Police have blocked off a portion of the interstate from Warren Road/Bunts Road to West 117th Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. 19 News has reached out to officials for word of...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Midview intermediate student apprehended after making school shooting threat

GRAFTON, Ohio — A Midview East Intermediate student was apprehended for making a recent shooting threat. In a letter sent to staff and parents on Monday, Midview School Superintendent Dr. Bruce Willingham said that the threat was addressed by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office and the student apprehended. Willingham says it's not clear yet if the threat was credible.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Wellington student arrested for making threats against high school

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story detailing Gov. Mike DeWine's plan to make Ohio's schools safer. A Wellington High School student was arrested on Monday after making threats against the school. In a letter sent to district families, Superintendent Edward Weber says...
cleveland19.com

Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights police officer fatally shot a 22-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning, according to authorities. Cleveland police said the shooting happened near Buckeye Road and East 93rd Street around 4:17 a.m. This is in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Lorain woman died in a two-vehicle crash May 30 on state Route 57 near Interstate 90 in Elyria Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley L. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. At 5:12 a.m., the Highway Patrol...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Scene

17 Waterparks Within Driving Distance From Cleveland

If you're looking for fun for the whole family or a trip with some friends, there are plenty of water parks within a short drive of Cleveland to enjoy this summer. Cool off from that hot Northeast Ohio sun by enjoying water slides, splash parks and tons of other aquatic activities.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBUR

Searching for a miracle in Cleveland: The story of Winston Willis

On his way to Hollywood, a young Black man named Winston Willis stopped in Cleveland in 1959 to shoot a little pool and walked away $35,000 richer. For a time, Willis was a multi-millionaire, the largest employer of Black people in the Midwest and a bold business mogul with a big reputation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy