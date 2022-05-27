City of Virginia, Northern Divide come to agreement

VIRGINIA — After three months of debate, the Virginia City Council voted 5-2 for a new lease for Northern Divide Bar and Eatery to continue operating at the Virginia Golf Course clubhouse.

The City Council sent their final offer (which clarified use of the pro shop during the non-golf season) to Mitch Kerfeld (operator of Northern Divide) after their last meeting.

The offer was for a lease payment of $3,750 per month from May 1 until Sept. 30, 2023 with 2 percent escalators on Oct. 1 of 2023 and on Oct. 1 of 2024.

City Attorney Bryan Lindsey informed the council that Northern Divide made a counter offer on May 20 that would set the lease payment at $3,200 for the duration of the lease.

Considering the length of time the issue has been before the council and after hearing the counter offer, Councilor Charlie Baribeau was in favor of approving that. “I think it’s a reasonable offer,’’ he said, even though the city isn’t getting the $3,750 they were seeking.Councilor Steven B. Johnson was against the counter offer.

He added that utilities are included in the city’s request and he wouldn’t support anything without an escalator because there haven’t been any lease price increases in 3-4 years. “There needs to be some planned escalators,’’ he said. “The city also has inflation’’ and the taxpayers will have higher costs in that building, as well. “I won’t be supporting this.’’

On the flip side, Baribeau said he had a couple of issues. He doesn’t like what’s happening with inflation and said restaurants can’t afford an escalator right now. “I don’t see inflation going away for at least a couple more years.’’

Northern Divide attorney Eric Honkanen called the courter offer “fair and reasonable’’ and said his client has gone above and beyond to do everything the city has requested.

“I think it’s high time we just settle this,’’ said Baribeau, who made a motion to accept the proposed contract from Northern Divide for the golf course restaurant with a $3,200 month lease fee beginning June 1, 2022 with no other charges to the lease agreement.

Councilors Carl Baranzelli, Baribeau, Gary Friedlieb, Julianne Paulsen and Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. voted for the motion, while councilors Maija Biondich and Johnson voted against.

The debate initially started back in February when Northern Divide was $18,482 in arrears after making a $6,000 payment to the city on Feb. 14.

—

In other business, the council:

• Approved a separation agreement with police officer Jason Picard.

• Awarded a $133,626 contract to UHL for the City Hall control upgrades.

• Agreed to move the discussion of the fire chief job description to a special Personnel Committee of the Whole meeting for further review.

• Approved the request from Dream Machines to hold its Fuzzy Dice Cruise Night and 30th Annual Summer Celebration Car Show on Aug. 19-20.

• Approved a private development agreement with Virginia Hospitality, LLC, for the proposed hotel development near the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. A tax increment financing district was established last year in the footprint of the previous Miners Memorial Building. The project is still in motion, but there is still more work to be done on the title issues, according to the May 3 Committee of the Whole meeting minutes.