ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Virtual health care job fair planned as Missouri Hospital Association reveals critical need for workers

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5wTk_0fsBfYh000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A virtual health care job fair is planned for Friday in the Columbia region.

The job fair comes after the release of a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association , which reveals "unprecedented levels of turnover and vacancy," mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Report from Missouri Hospital Association

The report states the high levels of turnover and vacancy present a risk to health care levels and workforce sustainability. MHA cites this as a risk for both the short and long-term future of Missouri Hospitals.

The report shows nurses and respiratory therapists have the highest rates of vacancy with staff registered nurses (RN) showing a 19.8% vacancy rate. MHA states from 2020 to 2022, staff RN vacancies increased by 98%.

MHA says Missouri has 33,692 staff RNs working in hospitals. Currently, there are 8,334 positions listed as vacancies.

The association cites reasons of burnout and fatigue from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as wage distortion as some of the reasons for the open jobs and turnover rate.

MHA President and CEO Jon D. Doolittle says there's been a shift in the health care workforce within the past few years.

"It's no secret there's been a great change in the last couple of years in the way employers and employees think about work design," said Doolittle. "As we think about the future, we know that we need to focus on providing rewards that are appreciated, and providing support for our workers, so that they can continue to just get better and better at taking care of our communities."

MHA says the data from the report was taken from data from 128 hospitals across Missouri.

Columbia Virtual Healthcare Career Fair

The virtual career fair is a free event to allow attendees to meet with over 25 employers searching to hire health care workers. The event will give individuals the opportunity to virtually interview with employers including HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and DaVita.

HireX, which is hosting the career fair , says over 109,747 people are unemployed in Missouri due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the job fair can be found on the HireX website . Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering.

The event is scheduled for Friday from 11 a.m. - to 2 p.m.

The post Virtual health care job fair planned as Missouri Hospital Association reveals critical need for workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness

Micah Titterington was among hundreds of organization leaders who opposed a measure in the Missouri legislature this year that they argue would criminalize homelessness statewide. Modeled on legislation pushed in states across the country by a conservative nonprofit from Texas called the Cicero Institute, the Missouri bill sought to ban people from sleeping on state-owned […] The post Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
kttn.com

Governor Parson makes two appointments to Missouri Ethics Commission

Governor Mike Parson announced two appointments to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Kathie Conway, of Wentzville, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Ms. Conway was elected to the Missouri House of State Representatives in 2010 and served until she was term-limited in 2018. Before her election as State Representative, Ms. Conway was an investigator for Sedgwick Claims Management Services in the St. Louis area. She was also an investigator for the Missouri Real Estate Commission in addition to other independent investigation work throughout her career. She earned her Bachelor of Science in law enforcement administration from Western Illinois University.
MISSOURI STATE
wglt.org

How to recycle a 150-foot wind turbine blade? Haul it to Missouri

In the small community of Louisiana, Missouri, it’s not uncommon to see what looks like massive white wings traveling down the road, strapped to flatbed tractor-trailers. Once a bustling commercial port, the historic Mississippi River town 90 miles north of St. Louis has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. Shipments from nearly every corner of the U.S. arrive daily at the Veolia North America recycling plant, the last stop for turbine blades at the end of their lifespan.
LOUISIANA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Hospital#Health Care#Job Fair#New Report#Mha#Missouri Hospitals#Rn#Burnout
krcgtv.com

Columbia residents honor CPS teacher killed over the weekend

COLUMBIA — Students and families from Rock Bridge High School and around Columbia honored the life and legacy of a Columbia Public Schools employee who was shot and killed on Friday in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Dozens gathered at the vigil Monday night to remember...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Awesome 92.3

Does Missouri Really Requires Two License Plates On Your Vehicle? Well Sort Of

Before I came to live in Missouri once again, my last job was in the state of Indiana. I had to get license plates for that state, since my Illinois ones were expiring soon. In that state, only the rear license plate was required. For the record, much cheaper too. This Memorial Day weekend, many of you will be traveling, and I have noticed that some vehicles have plates on the front and back, and some do not. So what is the law?
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Busy holiday weekend for businesses at Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) To celebrate the holiday weekend and to officially kick off the summer season many people traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks. The lake was one of the few areas that had the least COVID-19 restrictions last year which had sales booming. But, two businesses at the lake had different experiences this year compared to last year when it comes to business.
COLUMBIA, MO
Davenport Journal

Gov. Reynolds announced the resignation of Steve Lukan, a U.S. Navy veteran who has served as Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs for nearly 5 years

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Steve Lukan has almost 20 years of combined elected and professional service in state government and is leaving for employment in the private sector. State officials said that the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs assists veterans and their family members with coordinating...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy