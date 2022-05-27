Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA special editions land in the UK

When it comes to cars, Koenigsegg is at the forefront of innovation, but there comes a time when even the best of the best need to think about production output. So far, all of Koenigsegg’s offerings have been produced in highly-limited numbers, with the most common one being the 2022 Koenigsegg Gemera, which is limited to just 300 examples. However, the Swedish manufacturer has been considering a more affordable model since 2019 when it entered a joint venture with the Swedish EV manufacturer, NEVS, and now, we get to see how it looks.

