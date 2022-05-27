ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA special editions land in the UK

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alfa Romeo is launching special edition versions of its Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA in the UK. The cars were made official in April and now they can be ordered in the UK. The new Giulia and Stelvio ESTREMA are now the...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Koenigsegg’s "Affordable" Supercar Promises To Be Just As Crazy As The Rest Of The Koenigsegg Models

When it comes to cars, Koenigsegg is at the forefront of innovation, but there comes a time when even the best of the best need to think about production output. So far, all of Koenigsegg’s offerings have been produced in highly-limited numbers, with the most common one being the 2022 Koenigsegg Gemera, which is limited to just 300 examples. However, the Swedish manufacturer has been considering a more affordable model since 2019 when it entered a joint venture with the Swedish EV manufacturer, NEVS, and now, we get to see how it looks.
CARS
Motor1.com

Corvette, GT-R, NSX Battle To See Which Drag Races The 911 Turbo S

There’s no shortage of sports cars on the market today, but they are far from all equal. The latest Throttle House YouTube video demonstrates that by gathering four such models and racing them. The four competitors are the Chevy Corvette Stingray, Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition, Acura NSX Type S, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
Motor1.com

Nissan R390 GT1 Road Car Looks As Spectacular As It Sounds At Villa d'Este

If it hadn't been for Gran Turismo, the Nissan R390 GT1 would've likely ended on the list of the most obscure supercars ever. Built in right-hand-drive configuration, the only road-legal example made a rare appearance this past weekend on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. It attended the 2022 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este to show off its dual-side exhaust tips and a massive red wing while making wonderful V8 music.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Vehicles#Stelvio Estrema#Stelvio Suv#Guilia#Veloce#Misano
Motor1.com

Lexus LFA And Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Race In V10 Engine Battle

Comparing modern supercars against the top-tier models from a few years ago lets us see the technical progress of these machines. The comparison in this video is particularly entertaining because both models have naturally aspirated V10 engines that sound amazing. It's a Lexus LFA versus a Lamborghini Huracan STO. These...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
CARS
motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Ghost gets 22-inch wheels, carbon fibre package from Brabus

Brabus is probably not the first name that comes to mind when talking about Rolls-Royce but the tuning company has a new project based on the latest Ghost. We are positively surprised by the end result, which is a stylish and stunning-looking luxury saloon with more power and a more aggressive stance compared to the stock car.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z Drag Races Toyota Supra 3.0 And Ford Mustang Mach 1

Acceleration in a straight line represents only a small portion of what lures enthusiasts into buying a sports car. Even though it's not fully indicative of a model's performance, it sure is fun to watch three rear-wheel-drive coupes battling in a drag race. Now that the embargo for the new Z first drives has finally ended, expect to see a lot of content with the "attainable dream car" as nicely put by Nissan.
CARS
Motor1.com

Modified Milk Truck Makes 815 HP From Its Twin-Turbo Chevy V8

Milk trucks aren't a common sight anymore. Today, most people pick up milk at the store, and they can keep it fresh in a refrigerator, an appliance many didn't have in the early 20th century. Many of the milk trucks that trotted around American streets were made by Divco, the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company. At least one lives on in Illinois, but it's now delivering ETs instead of milk jugs.
MUSIC
Top Speed

Why is Honda Bringing Back the ST125 Dax?

In the beginning, Honda made its name with the Super Cub, before changing the face of motorcycling with the CB750 of 1969. What followed in the next decades was some of the most inventive engineering in motorcycling and yet, into the 2020s, most of its energies seem to be directed towards resurrecting past ’novelty’ bikes.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Kills The Manual Transmission For Good

Much to the chagrin of keen drivers, the manual transmission is on the verge of extinction. In recent weeks, there have been some glimmers of hope. Toyota recently announced the Supra will finally receive a manual gearbox and Nissan is also giving buyers of its new Z the option to row their own gears.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Poco F4 GT now available in the UK

The Poco F4 GT smartphone was made official last month and now the handset has been launched in the UK, the device is now available to order. The handset will go on sale in the UK from the 31st of May and it will retail for £699, although you can pre-order it until the 30th of May for £499, this is for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy