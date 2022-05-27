ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old in southwest Columbus

By Joe Clark
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in southwest Columbus as a homicide.

At about 11:49 p.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Briggs Road on a well-being check.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances the led to the shooting are under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the victim’s death to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

