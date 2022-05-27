ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Des Moines East High 'brothers' lean on each other to make it to graduation — and beyond

By Samantha Hernandez, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VumLW_0fsBeRcY00

On a recent Wednesday, four East High School seniors sat at Fong's Pizza in downtown Des Moines, sharing slices of Meatzilla and mac and cheese pizza, and showing each other photos on their phones.

Eating lunch off-campus has become a regular outing for longtime friends Steven Magaña, Jesus Aviles DeLeon, Bryan Robles and Diego Lopez-Martinez.

In between bantering in Spanish and English, the four reminisced about their time in high school and how they supported each other.

"We all have a role in our friendship," Steven said.

"We are brothers," Diego said. "We care for each other, and we're always going to help each other out whenever we need it."

While their time at East High has been punctuated by tragedy — a deadly shooting outside the school in March and a hit-and-run incident that killed a young girl in April — their bond was formed through the normal pressures of high school.

For subscribers:How DMPS is trying to get kids back into class after COVID

Earning their diploma is especially significant in a school district where only 70% of Hispanic students graduated in 2021, according to state data. Statewide, about 90% of Iowa students graduate.

The Des Moines school district, like so many other urban school districts, has pushed to inch its graduation rates up for Hispanic and Black students. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district saw its graduation rate increase from 65.77% over a decade. The graduation rate has ebbed since 2020.

As part of that final push toward graduation, the teens took part in East High School's senior workshops. Students who attend receive help from counselors for everything from applying for college to choosing a career path. The school also brings in speakers to talk to the students about college and different career fields.

But school officials don't take credit.

"The boys' friendship stands out because we have seen them lean on one another throughout their time at East," said school counselor Lauren Brandt-Erickson. "Not just for personal support, but also when it comes to succeeding in school and planning for their futures. They act like brothers when they are together, yet their dynamic feels absent of any sibling rivalry."

As graduation day approaches for them and students all over the country, they know they might all be going their separate ways soon.

'I have someone I can lean on'

The four teenagers have encouraged each other to do their best in and out of school — in part to push back against stereotypes.

"We push each other to go beyond what we are, you know, labeled as Latino males," Steven said.

Jesus knew he needed to graduate from high school to make his mother proud and set an example for his younger siblings. But a few classes — and depression — stood in his way.

So Steven, Diego and Bryan assumed the role of tutor, particularly in the areas of chemistry and English.

"They would teach me and show me things or helped me get in contact with somebody (who) could help me," he said.

Bryan and Jesus would work on English assignments together.

Bryan had his own struggles. English is not his first language, and reading and spelling have proven to be difficult for him over the years.

For subscribers:To help Black male students succeed, DMPS changed the way schools teach math. Then, COVID complicated things

He considers himself self-reliant, but having a core group of friends allowed him to open up about concerns he has for life after high school. They helped him pinpoint his interest in real estate and how his experience in construction could be used to flip houses.

"Maybe my plan doesn't work out or something; I have someone I can lean on," Bryan said of his friends. "It's more like try to move forward, and if I fall down, they can pick me back up."

For Steven, getting up for school has been difficult because he often works late in an effort to save money for college. He does not qualify for federal financial aid due to his status as an asylum seeker.

Sometimes his friends call to wake him up and remind him how important attending school is — a lecture each of them has heard more than once.

Getting through high school is not always about grades. Diego, who is more of an introvert, became the focus of a multi-year effort by his friends to get him to hang out outside of school. No matter how many times he turned them down, they kept asking.

This close friendship and encouragement taught him to step outside of himself.

"Sometimes I'll just leave things in my head and not let it out," Diego said. "But it's better to let things out you want to say."

'We've tried to prepare ourselves mentally'

As one of the last off-campus lunches of their high school career drew to a close, all that remained of their lunch is one slice of mac and cheese pizza.

As Jesus eats the last piece, the conversation turns back to what's next for the friends.

Jesus, Bryan and Diego are enrolled in Des Moines Area Community College's Young Adult Program and Turner Construction. The program includes on-the-job experience.

Steven wants to study business administration and entrepreneurship at DMACC.

Despite all their plans, there is trepidation about the future.

"We've tried to prepare ourselves mentally for the world we're about to step into," Jesus said.

Before graduation, the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were the longest the teens have ever been separated.

"I feel like we're close enough to the point where even if we don't see each other for a year or two, we could literally come back and act like we were never separated," Bryan said.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

One person shot on Des Moines’ south side Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot Monday on Des Moines’ south side and the gunfire forced a Des Moines father to take cover with his family. “I heard five or six gunshots, it sounded like a small-caliber firearm,” said Justin Scheffers. Those gunshots were heard right in front of Sheffers’ home in the […]
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Low pay and burnout causing the great teacher resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa – As the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end, many teachers across the nation and here in Iowa will not be returning next year.  The Iowa State education association tells me there’s an increase in resignations by about 15% this year compared to last year, which is some of the highest […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurship#Friendship#Tutor#Highschool#Education#East High School#Fong S Pizza#Meatzilla#Mac#Dmps#Covid#Hispanic
KCCI.com

Gunfire after bars close in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were taken to the hospital due to a fight at the Rotary Riverwalk Park after everyone left the bars. Des Moines Police say a large crowd gathered across from Wells Fargo arena before the first shots were fired. Police say the injuries are...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Vigil held for man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, friends and family gathered to honor 41-year-old William Lewis Kinney IV's memory and find healing after he was killed in amotorcycle crash last week. Many wore shirts featuring Kinney's name and likeness before releasing balloons in his honor. Kinney was riding at high...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Governor announces head of Iowa Veterans Affairs has resigned

Des Moines, IA- Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to consolidate the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown into one agency. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs helps Iowa veterans and their families secure military benefits and it oversees the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Popular kids ride in Des Moines is open again

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines favorite for kids is open for a summer of fun. The Heritage Carousel at Union Park is turning again. Kids got their first ride of the season today, starting this morning when the carousel opened.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Crash Claims on Life

(Winterset) A Winterset man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Highway 169 south of Winterset. Responding Deputies found an adult male, identified as 61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset,...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Hot 104.7

The 10 Highest Rated Disc Golf Courses in Iowa

With the first day of spring being this past week, it's time to end your winter hibernation, get outside, and start working on that farmer's tan. A sport that continues to grow in the midwest, at a fairly rapid pace, is disc golf, or some might know it as frisbee golf. Whether you're a long-time disc golf veteran or brand new to the game, you might not know Iowa is known for having some of the best disc golf courses in the midwest. If you're unfamiliar with what disc golf is, think golf but with discs. You try to throw your disc into the basket in as few shots as possible. If you don't know what a disc golf basket looks like, here you go.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa organizations call on citizens to help Uvalde community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Three Dead in Monday Morning Eastern Iowa Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Record attendance reported at Asian heritage festival in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

10 Iowans To Compete On Hit TV Show In June

A whole slew of Iowans will be competing on America Ninja Warrior this season. Earlier this year we shared that ten Iowans would be competing in the 14th season of the competition show. Ten locals in total who train on the show Ninja U gym in Cedar Falls will be...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy