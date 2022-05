Hallock Cooper was too young for a real job but just the right age to begin taking on some adult responsibilities. She was 12 years old, and her parents decided it was time for her to start helping out at the Oceanana Resort, which her grandfather built in the late ’50s. From as far back as Hallock could remember, she’d spent her days tooling around in the water next to the pier, searching for seashells, riding waves. Now, she was going to work.

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO