ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

These are the 2022 Marion County male and female athletes of the year

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkH6f_0fsBdido00

The City and County Athletes of the Year awards date to 1950, growing to female achievement in 1979, and is regarded as one of the pinnacle recognition awards for Indianapolis-area high school senior student athletes.

These awards are geared toward athletic achievement, but almost every winner over the years has exhibited impressive credentials in athletics, academics and in their personal lives. Generally, multi-sport athletes are given consideration over single-sport athletes. However, in some cases, a single-sport athlete has been so outstanding that he or she has been selected as the winner.

The Marion County Athletic Association is proud to announce the 2021-22 award winners:

Marion County Female Athlete of the Year

Ramiah Elliott, North Central

Elliott is already one of the state’s most decorated track and field athletes in history with one more state meet to go in her senior season. Elliott has won numerous state and national awards in her career, including national titles in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash. She is a three-time all-state and all-conference performer and was named to the 25-year anniversary team in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference.

Elliott started her high school career as a freshman with state titles in the 200, 400, 4x100-meter relay, 4x400 relay and a team championship. The pandemic wiped out her sophomore season, but she returned to win state titles as a junior in the 200, 400 and 4x100 relay. To date, she has seven individual state titles and a team state championship.

As a senior, Elliott won the 200 at the New Balance Invitational, the state’s indoor 60-meter dash, the 4x200 relay and the indoor state team title. She has the fastest times in the 100, 200 and 400 going into the state meet next week.

Elliott will be attending the University of Florida next year to run track. She intends to major in business with the goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.

Marion County Male Athlete of the Year

Javon Tracy, Decatur Central

Tracy competed in three sports at Decatur Central, earning 11 varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. In football, he led the Hawks to a 26-8 record in three years as a starter and was named Marion County Player of the Year in 2021, along with being named the Mid-State Conference defensive player of the year. Tracy was named to the IndyStar Super Team in 2021 and selected to the IFCA’s all-state Top 50 team as a junior and senior.

Tracy, named to the Colts Academic All-Star team as a senior, rushed for 1,718 yards and scored 20 touchdowns and had 1,554 receiving yards and 18 TDs. He moved over to quarterback after an injury to Aycen Stevens and passed for 360 yards and five TDs. He also had 55 tackles, seven interceptions and scored four TDs on defense and special teams in his career.

Tracy played a pivotal role on the basketball team as a three-year starter. In his three seasons, he scored 1,106 points to finish third all-time in scoring at the school. Tracy averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game for his career, earning Mid-State Conference honors three times, including the league player of the year as a senior. He was named second team All-County as a senior and third team as a junior.

The three-sport athlete also participated on the Decatur Central track and field team as a sprinter and long jumper for three years. As an honor roll student carrying a 4.1 grade-point average, Tracy was elected to the 2021 academic all-state team in football and the 2022 academic all-state team in basketball as a senior.

Tracy will attend Miami of Ohio, where he will play football.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indy 500 draws in second biggest crowd in 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in three years, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) welcomed a packed house for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Officials with the track said it was not only the biggest crowd since the 100th running of the Indy 500 in 2016, but the second biggest in 20 years, drawing in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Illinois Proud

PHOTOS | 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

It’s the biggest day in Indianapolis–and the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Check out some of the sights from this year’s Indianapolis 500. Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson emerged as the winner after a dramatic finish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Marion County, IN
Government
WTHR

500 Festival Parade returns to downtown after pandemic hiatus

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 people are expected to line the streets of downtown Indianapolis to witness the return of the May tradition. As always, the AES 500 Festival Parade will feature floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg-Warner Trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wright’s Gymnastics to Open Grand Park Facility

Greenwood-based Wright’s Gymnastics will Tuesday open the door to its new facility at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Wright’s 360° Movement Academy will offer traditional gymnastics, ninja and dance, as well as an academic preschool called Kids 360° Early Learning Academy. Wright’s, which operates six...
WESTFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Track And Field#Male And Female#Athlete Of The Year#Colts#4x100 Meter
WISH-TV

Penske writes letter to fans on race day morning

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Of the 325,000 people at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, no one may be more excited than Roger Penske. Penske took over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar on November 2019. Due to COVID, the Indianapolis 500 race has not run with full capacity since 2020.
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Ready to Swing into Action

Developers of a $30 million golf and entertainment venue expect to open for business on July 15. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment says the 60,000-square-foot facility on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis feature a three-story golf range, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. In an interview with Around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis group offers resources for single parents

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is working to provide resources to single parents through a non-profit she started called Single Parent Connection.  The organization offers workshops, gives assistance, and even has scholarships. They are all resources that founder Dionne Brown says she could have used when she found herself raising her son alone.   “It’s a lonely […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Boston 25 News

Photos: Scenes from the 2022 Indianapolis 500

2022 Indy 500 The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performs a flyover before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
indyschild.com

The Best Free Things to do in Indianapolis for Families

Find free activities and events around Indianapolis. Are you ready to plan an entire month of free activities? This monthly calendar is constantly updated with awesome free activities for you and your family. Free Museum Days. Did you know many museums around Indianapolis offer free admission on different dates throughout...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Never before seen history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Prior to the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has marked down record attendance with fans soaking in Indy 500 folklore. IMS Museum President Joe Hale highlights new installations to the museum to News 8’s Marcus Bailey. “We’ve got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Muncie Community Schools’ Board of Trustees approve SRO proposal

Tuesday, May 24, Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) Board of Trustees approved a proposal from Legacy Life Security. Legacy Life Security’s proposal outlines a security plan where a director of security will be employed to oversee eight Student Resource Officers (SROs). "It's a better option for us than [a]...
MUNCIE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy