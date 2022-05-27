These are the 2022 Marion County male and female athletes of the year

The City and County Athletes of the Year awards date to 1950, growing to female achievement in 1979, and is regarded as one of the pinnacle recognition awards for Indianapolis-area high school senior student athletes.

These awards are geared toward athletic achievement, but almost every winner over the years has exhibited impressive credentials in athletics, academics and in their personal lives. Generally, multi-sport athletes are given consideration over single-sport athletes. However, in some cases, a single-sport athlete has been so outstanding that he or she has been selected as the winner.

The Marion County Athletic Association is proud to announce the 2021-22 award winners:

Marion County Female Athlete of the Year

Ramiah Elliott, North Central

Elliott is already one of the state’s most decorated track and field athletes in history with one more state meet to go in her senior season. Elliott has won numerous state and national awards in her career, including national titles in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash. She is a three-time all-state and all-conference performer and was named to the 25-year anniversary team in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference.

Elliott started her high school career as a freshman with state titles in the 200, 400, 4x100-meter relay, 4x400 relay and a team championship. The pandemic wiped out her sophomore season, but she returned to win state titles as a junior in the 200, 400 and 4x100 relay. To date, she has seven individual state titles and a team state championship.

As a senior, Elliott won the 200 at the New Balance Invitational, the state’s indoor 60-meter dash, the 4x200 relay and the indoor state team title. She has the fastest times in the 100, 200 and 400 going into the state meet next week.

Elliott will be attending the University of Florida next year to run track. She intends to major in business with the goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.

Marion County Male Athlete of the Year

Javon Tracy, Decatur Central

Tracy competed in three sports at Decatur Central, earning 11 varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. In football, he led the Hawks to a 26-8 record in three years as a starter and was named Marion County Player of the Year in 2021, along with being named the Mid-State Conference defensive player of the year. Tracy was named to the IndyStar Super Team in 2021 and selected to the IFCA’s all-state Top 50 team as a junior and senior.

Tracy, named to the Colts Academic All-Star team as a senior, rushed for 1,718 yards and scored 20 touchdowns and had 1,554 receiving yards and 18 TDs. He moved over to quarterback after an injury to Aycen Stevens and passed for 360 yards and five TDs. He also had 55 tackles, seven interceptions and scored four TDs on defense and special teams in his career.

Tracy played a pivotal role on the basketball team as a three-year starter. In his three seasons, he scored 1,106 points to finish third all-time in scoring at the school. Tracy averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game for his career, earning Mid-State Conference honors three times, including the league player of the year as a senior. He was named second team All-County as a senior and third team as a junior.

The three-sport athlete also participated on the Decatur Central track and field team as a sprinter and long jumper for three years. As an honor roll student carrying a 4.1 grade-point average, Tracy was elected to the 2021 academic all-state team in football and the 2022 academic all-state team in basketball as a senior.

Tracy will attend Miami of Ohio, where he will play football.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.