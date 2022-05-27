ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What does the Oklahoma abortion ban mean for clinics in Kansas?

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQtj4_0fsBdOBO00

Kansas abortion clinics may see a further influx of pregnant women and girls from Oklahoma after that state enacted the nation's strictest ban on the procedure.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation prohibiting most abortions beginning at fertilization.

"From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother," said Stitt, a Republican.

The law went into effect immediately and is expected to further increase pressures on Kansas clinics — which also makes it harder for both out-of-state and in-state patients to get an appointment.

Clinic in Oklahoma City will stay open for education, support despite ban

"Our clinic in Oklahoma City will remain open," said Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, a spokesperson for Trust Women, which also operates a clinic in Wichita.

"Although we will comply with the current ban on abortions, we will continue to provide education and support for our community. We are working diligently to understand the full scope of this ban, and working with providers across the region to ensure that Oklahomans have the resources we will need to weather this injustice."

Trust Women is urging people who support personal autonomy to help people seeking abortions, including by "providing transportation and lodging for people traveling out of state to access abortions," Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Kansas statistics show an influx of patients from Texas and Oklahoma sought abortion care in the Sunflower State in 2020, which clinics attributed to pandemic restrictions in those states. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment data for 2021 showed a sustained higher number of Oklahomans and Texans traveling to Kansas for abortions.

Kansas doesn't allow abortions after 22 weeks

Anti-abortion activities have pointed to those numbers as evidence for claims that Kansas is a destination for late-term abortions.

While "late-term abortion" has no precise definition in the medical community, Kansas law already bans abortions beyond 22 weeks. The ban has health exemptions, but state data show no Kansas residents have had an abortion at 22 weeks or greater gestation since 2019.

That year, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution protects the right to an abortion — though the decision permits narrowly tailored regulations. Republicans responded with an anti-abortion constitutional amendment, dubbed Value Them Both by supporters.

"Unless Kansans pass the Value Them Both Amendment on August 2nd, our state will remain a permanent destination for painful, late-term abortions, paid for with our state tax dollars," said Mackenzie Haddix, a spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition. "If Kansans want to stop this, they must vote YES on Value Them Both."

The amendment, if voters approve it at the August primary election, would not directly ban or otherwise restrict access to the procedure. But it would undo state constitutional protections, clearing a path for the Republican-dominated Legislature to advance stricter regulations or an outright ban.

"Kansans deserve the right to make private medical decisions about pregnancy and abortion with their doctor, free from government interference," said Ashley All, spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom. "These extreme laws completely eliminate access to abortion and other basic healthcare and will absolutely put the lives of our daughters, family members, friends, and neighbors at risk. It is more important than ever for Kansans to vote NO and protect our constitutional rights here at home."

Supporters of the amendment maintain that they want to protect regulations already on the books, including ones blocked by courts. They have not publicly backed any proposals for new restrictions or a ban, which was proposed by one Republican lawmaker earlier this year.

The prospect of a ban has become more pressing after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the longstanding right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

Comments / 7

Judy Hileman
4d ago

Vote NO. Politicians should not have a say in a woman's medical choices. Just the beginning of control that others should NOT HAVE!

Reply
4
Related
blackchronicle.com

Audit Questions Slowness of Oklahoma Support For Abortion Alternatives

As Oklahoma’s Republican lawmakers move the nation’s strictest anti-abortion legal guidelines, an inner audit by the Oklahoma State Division of Well being exhibits the company has critical issues in regards to the efficiency of a vendor chosen to supply reimbursements for care to pregnant ladies at disaster facilities that counsel in opposition to abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Elected leaders in Kansas convened community groups and held town hall conversations after demonstrators protested George Floyd’s death statewide. But the passion and energy evident in those protests haven’t translated into a widespread change in local government. One of the most common results has been formalizing changes that had already been made. Police in several Kansas cities has put into writing the practices they say they had already adopted.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Equity Stays Losing Despite 2020 BLM Riots/Uprising

Like it or not . . . Nothing much has changed since 2020 except there's an older white dude in power who threatens to start a nuclear war or print more funny money every time his popularity numbers plummet. Here's a reality check . . . After Floyd's May 2020...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
State
Oklahoma State
tonyskansascity.com

Redux: Kansas Trans Legislator Celebrated By Cowtown Public Radio

A trip down memory lane . . . Here's local public radio offering a double take on a story that inspired a great deal of attention among denizens of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. "Stephanie Byers of the Kansas House of Representatives built her campaign platform on protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community. Now the Wichita Democrat is serving her second year as the state's first openly transgender lawmaker, confronting head-on as GOP legislators pass numerous bills targeting LGBTQ topics in schools and attempt to ban transgender students from girls' and women's sports team.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
kswo.com

Clean Up Oklahoma convoys through Lawton, Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A political watchdog group is convoying through Oklahoma, and drove down streets in Lawton this afternoon to inform voters. According to State Director Jay Williams, Clean Up Oklahoma is a grassroots movement. Volunteers canvas neighborhoods, knocking on doors to inform voters about corruption at the state...
LAWTON, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Legislature overrides some vetoes, plans return

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature spent the final day of the regular session on Friday overriding several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, but opted not to override his veto of several key budget provisions. Instead, lawmakers plan to return in a special session next month to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Republican#Trust Women#Oklahomans
KOCO

Oklahoma City one of top 20 largest cities in America

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now one of the Top 20 Largest Cities in America. The newest census shined light on just how many call OKC home. "Just over the last four years, we've seen our ranking grow from the 27th largest city to the 20th largest city," said Mayor David Holt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
buckeyefirearms.org

MEMORIAL DAY 2022: In 1788, Ohio law required ALL men aged 16-50 to bear arms

(Originally posted by the Cincinnati Enquirer and on this website July 25, 2003) On July 25, 1788, the first Ohio law to establish and regulate a militia was published in Marietta. It mandated all men between 16 and 50 perform military duty. They were required to arm themselves with a musket and bayonet, a cartridge box, powder horn, one pound of powder and four pounds of lead. They also were ordered to drill every Sunday.
OHIO STATE
Hutch Post

Rural housing in Kansas sees improvements

The state song of Kansas begins “Oh, give me a home …” and calls to the state’s frontier days, when the land served as a beacon of hope for thousands seeking new lives, land of their own and, of course, a place to call home. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
KOCO

War of words on last day of regular session at Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a war of words on the last day of the regular session at the Oklahoma Capitol. House Speaker Charles McCall said he’s appalled and disappointed after Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized state lawmakers for not being transparent enough during the budget process. Stitt also said not enough is done to help Oklahomans handle inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Kansas railroad companies awarded $11.5 million to aid construction projects

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas railroad companies have been awarded $11.5 million in grants to aid in railroad construction projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Thursday, May 26, to announce the state will give $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects throughout the Sunflower State.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Guv Kelly Veto Power Stays Winning To Smack Down Kansas Republicans

Our blogging of Kansas politics is akin to commentary for a boxing match . . . We don't really care about the outcome but it's entertaining to watch people beat each other's brains out whilst enjoying a bag of chips. Again, after this latest Kansas session we notice a truism...
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy