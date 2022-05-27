What does the Oklahoma abortion ban mean for clinics in Kansas?

Kansas abortion clinics may see a further influx of pregnant women and girls from Oklahoma after that state enacted the nation's strictest ban on the procedure.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation prohibiting most abortions beginning at fertilization.

"From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother," said Stitt, a Republican.

The law went into effect immediately and is expected to further increase pressures on Kansas clinics — which also makes it harder for both out-of-state and in-state patients to get an appointment.

Clinic in Oklahoma City will stay open for education, support despite ban

"Our clinic in Oklahoma City will remain open," said Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, a spokesperson for Trust Women, which also operates a clinic in Wichita.

"Although we will comply with the current ban on abortions, we will continue to provide education and support for our community. We are working diligently to understand the full scope of this ban, and working with providers across the region to ensure that Oklahomans have the resources we will need to weather this injustice."

Trust Women is urging people who support personal autonomy to help people seeking abortions, including by "providing transportation and lodging for people traveling out of state to access abortions," Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Kansas statistics show an influx of patients from Texas and Oklahoma sought abortion care in the Sunflower State in 2020, which clinics attributed to pandemic restrictions in those states. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment data for 2021 showed a sustained higher number of Oklahomans and Texans traveling to Kansas for abortions.

Kansas doesn't allow abortions after 22 weeks

Anti-abortion activities have pointed to those numbers as evidence for claims that Kansas is a destination for late-term abortions.

While "late-term abortion" has no precise definition in the medical community, Kansas law already bans abortions beyond 22 weeks. The ban has health exemptions, but state data show no Kansas residents have had an abortion at 22 weeks or greater gestation since 2019.

That year, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution protects the right to an abortion — though the decision permits narrowly tailored regulations. Republicans responded with an anti-abortion constitutional amendment, dubbed Value Them Both by supporters.

"Unless Kansans pass the Value Them Both Amendment on August 2nd, our state will remain a permanent destination for painful, late-term abortions, paid for with our state tax dollars," said Mackenzie Haddix, a spokesperson for the Value Them Both Coalition. "If Kansans want to stop this, they must vote YES on Value Them Both."

The amendment, if voters approve it at the August primary election, would not directly ban or otherwise restrict access to the procedure. But it would undo state constitutional protections, clearing a path for the Republican-dominated Legislature to advance stricter regulations or an outright ban.

"Kansans deserve the right to make private medical decisions about pregnancy and abortion with their doctor, free from government interference," said Ashley All, spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom. "These extreme laws completely eliminate access to abortion and other basic healthcare and will absolutely put the lives of our daughters, family members, friends, and neighbors at risk. It is more important than ever for Kansans to vote NO and protect our constitutional rights here at home."

Supporters of the amendment maintain that they want to protect regulations already on the books, including ones blocked by courts. They have not publicly backed any proposals for new restrictions or a ban, which was proposed by one Republican lawmaker earlier this year.

The prospect of a ban has become more pressing after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the longstanding right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.