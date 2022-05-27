ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas men’s basketball, football scheduling information released for upcoming seasons

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
LAWRENCE — How the schedules will unfold for the Kansas men’s basketball and football teams in their upcoming seasons became a little more clear Thursday.

Here’s a look at the information that was announced:

Kansas men’s basketball

The Jayhawks posted on Twitter that their Champions Classic matchup with Duke in Indianapolis will tip off on Nov. 15. It’ll mark the first game between the two sides since the Blue Devils won a Champions Classic contest during the 2019-20 season.

Kansas and Duke nearly faced off during the 2022 NCAA tournament, but the Blue Devils lost in the Final Four ahead of the national championship game and were not able to advance to play the Jayhawks.

This will be the first time that Kansas will face a Duke team led by head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer replaced longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired after the completion of the Blue Devils’ 2021-22 campaign. Both sides will likely be ranked in the top 25 when the game begins.

Kansas football

A Jayhawks release outlined the television information and times for the team’s first three games. Kansas’ Sept. 2 opener against Tennessee Tech is set for 7 p.m. at home on Big 12 Now (ESPN+). Kansas’ Big 12 Conference opener against West Virginia on Sept. 10 is set for 5 p.m. on the road on Big 12 Now (ESPN+). Kansas’ Sept. 17 game against Houston is set for 3 p.m. on the road on ESPNU.

Television information and game times for the other nine games the Jayhawks will play will be revealed during the season on a week-by-week basis. Season tickets are already on sale. Kansas will face Duke on Sept. 24 at home before finishing with eight Big 12 contests — four at home and four on the road.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

