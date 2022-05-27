ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How to grow caladiums with success and add lush, tropical color to your Texas landscape

By Neil Sperry
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmhXD_0fsBdIt200

You know what makes gardening such a wonderful hobby? About the time you think that something will never change, you open your eyes and you realize that it’s been changing and that you never noticed it.

Caladiums. They’re a great example. I grew up in College Station with caladiums all around me. They were a staple in shady gardens. When we drove to Houston on shopping excursions there were big beds of caladiums decorating homes and commercial landscapes alike. They were already mainstream sources of color all across the southern U.S.

You haven’t seen as much out of caladiums the past couple of decades, but they’re still out there and they’re still wonderful. In fact, thanks to the work of some great plant breeders there are exciting new varieties coming into the market. Caladiums have never gone away, and I’d be willing to predict that we all will be using them more commonly in the near future. Gardening runs in cycles like that.

A few facts on the plant …

▪ Caladiums are native to tropical central and northern South America where they’re found growing along shaded stream banks.

▪ The highly respected Missouri Botanical Gardens lists them as belonging to species Caladium bicolor, stating that caladiums we grow are almost exclusively hybrid selections.

▪ They are grown from bulb-like tubers that require warm soils to thrive. Veteran North Texas gardeners won’t plant them until mid-May or even June. Curiously, they get the same number of colorful weeks before the plants begin to go dormant.

▪ Dr. Henry Nehrling of Orlando, Florida, had more than 2,000 named varieties in his collection in 1910. (Reported in Circular 128 of the Florida Agricultural Extension Service in February, 1955).

▪ Today, a whopping 98% of all caladium tubers produced in the world come from Lake Placid, Florida, a tiny town of only 2,500 people. Fourteen farms produce millions of tubers annually on less than 2 square miles of land.

▪ The largest wholesale distributor of caladium tubers in the world is right here in the Metroplex. They’re behind the scenes, but who would have expected it!

▪ Hurricanes in the past 25 years have almost put the growers out of business, but they’ve kept coming back. Lake Placid, after all, has been named the “Caladium Capital of the World.”

Steps to success with caladiums …

▪ Choose your favorite leaf shapes and colors.

▪ Buy from a reputable source. Beware of bargain tubers. Buy for quality, not just for low prices.

▪ Most varieties do best with morning sun — until 9 or 10 a.m. and then shade from that point on. Some varieties are tolerant of much more sunlight than that. Your local independent retail garden center specialist will be able to advise you. To some degree, the smaller, strap-leafed varieties are more tolerant of sun than fancy-leafed types.

▪ Plant caladiums into well-prepared garden beds to which you have added several inches of organic matter (peat moss, compost, well-rotted manure and finely ground pine bark mulch).

▪ Plant them 1 to 1-1/2 inches deep, and space them fairly closely together for the best show. I like to use small to medium-sized tubers for massed plantings in beds and larger tubers for containers where they will be viewed closer in as more of the focal point of the landscape.

▪ I’ve even used strap-leafed types in very large hanging baskets for a really unusual look. If you have a limb strong enough to support it I recommend, but stick with the strap-leafed types. They’re more graceful in that use.

▪ Like any plant your caladiums will benefit from regular feedings, but beware not to apply excessive nitrogen. It tends to cause new growth to shade to green instead of the intense colors.

▪ Above all, don’t let your plants wilt. They’re native to moist woodlands, and that’s what they need in their landscape surroundings. As soon as you let them wilt one or two times you’ll see them start jettisoning their oldest leaves to reduce the demand on their root systems.

▪ Should green “Jack-in-the-pulpit” flowers start to develop, keep them pinched out immediately. Caladium flowers stop production of additional leaves and start to send the tubers into dormancy.

▪ Can you leave caladiums in the ground for another year? Not this far north. Our soils get far too cold for this tropical plant. If you want to try to save and store the tubers you’ll need to dig them when most of their leaves have started to fall to the ground (usually late October). Lay them out on newspapers in the garage to dry for a few days. Sprinkle them with sulfur to prevent disease over the winter, then place them in a box filled with dry sawdust or perlite. Do not allow them to touch one another. Store them warm (60F) over the winter before you replant them in mid- to late spring. All of that said, most gardeners find it easier and more rewarding simply to buy fresh tubers each year.

You can hear Neil Sperry on KLIF 570AM on Saturday afternoons 1-3 p.m. and on WBAP 820AM Sunday mornings 8-10 a.m. Join him at www.neilsperry.com and follow him on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

How is oak wilt dangerous for North Texas trees?

TEXAS, USA — Texas is famous for its oak trees with over 50 varieties found in the Lone Star State. Even the majestic mighty oak, which can live for hundreds of years, has a nemesis that could take it down in as little as one year. We spoke with...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: annual-perennial combinations

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The primary mission in my backyard is growing edibles. This is a rather unitarian approach I know; I see land and my instinct is to see purpose. What can you do with it? In the first stages of my ever-evolving quarter-acre, I shunned the luxury of flowers. I turned my back to beauty to squeeze out baskets of peppers, figs, herbs and blackberries (just to name a few). Then a moment of epiphany while touring an organic vineyard in the Simi valley of California. A well-planned array of flowering plants could produce higher insect counts. While logic...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
College Station, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
College Station, TX
Lifestyle
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott lifts the veil on something new for brides-to-be

Already a go-to for wedding jewelry essentials, Texas-based Kendra Scott has expanded into a new category with the introduction of The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. The May 23 launch was the second category expansion for the homegrown brand's landmark 20th anniversary — it waded into watches and watch bands in April. The Engagement Collection is available at 12 retail locations across the country, as well as via virtual appointments.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#South America
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Dallas Observer

A Travel Blogger's Picks For the Best Beaches Closest To Dallas

There’s no need to travel to the East or West Coast for a memorable summer vacation to the beach. Texas is home to several beach towns that have sandy shores and salt water, but also history, wildlife, beach-side activities, gorgeous hotels, personality and hidden gems. When the summer finally starts, Texans are ready to have a good time and Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures knows the best spots. Here are her picks for the five best beach towns in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Texas universities ranked among most sought-after in the US: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know, now you do: Texas is home to four of the most sought-after universities in the country. According to findings in a scholarship blog called: Bold.org, which looked at which colleges and universities students were more eager to attend. The findings were soon boiled down to 20 of the most sought-after colleges and universities in the U.S., and four in Texas made the list.
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Wal-Mart To Launch An In Home Delivery Service In North Texas

You can have just about anything delivered to your front door nowadays. Some North Texas Wal-Marts are taking their delivery service to the next level. Recently, Wal-Mart announced that they were going to launch their new In-Home Shopping service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While Wal-Mart has been delivering items to customers’ homes for years, this delivery service is a little unconventional. With this In-Home Shopping, employees wouldn’t be dropping off items at the customer’s front door. They would be entering the customers’ homes and placing the items inside.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KVUE

'Aggressive' dolphin on Texas coast deemed threat to public safety, NOAA says

TEXAS, USA — An aggressive dolphin on the coast of North Padre Island has become a threat to human safety and animal life, according to NOAA. Biologists say the animal is showing more aggressive behavior, including separating children from their parents in the water and isolating swimming pets from their owners.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Memorial Day Events Happening Around North Texas Today

Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, is a time to commemorate men and women who died while serving in the military, as well as thank people who serve or have served in the nation's armed forces. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and throughout the metroplex,...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
610
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy