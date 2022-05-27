ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf tours McDowell Manufacturing, comments on mass shootings

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Governor Tom Wolf toured the McDowell Manufacturing Center at the school to learn about the real world opportunities being presented to students.

“He wanted to see the potential we have for our students to be able to have skilled workforce and actually be able to enter into the workforce,” said Kyle Bucholtz, Advisor with McDowell Manufacturing.

One of the machines that the program has is the UMC-500 5-Axis; one of the only machines in a high school in the country.

“We also know that there’s a great need and demand in the manufacturing industry, and to be amongst the organizations that actually prepare our students for success in the post-graduation pursuit is exciting,” said Ian Roberts, Millcreek Township School District Superintendent.

While at McDowell High School, Gov. Wolf stressed the importance of school safety in the wake of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting.

“What we really need to do is address the problem at its root cause,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Wolf expressed his sadness about the situation, but also said we should be angry that nothing has been done yet.

“We should not be going through this and we should not be wringing our hands saying our thoughts are with you, so I’m going to make a political statement here. Here in Pennsylvania, we need to do something and it’s not just saying ‘I’m sorry.'” Wolf said.

Wolf asked the Pennsylvania community to take a stand against the recurring senseless acts of violence.

“We have background checks, but they have loopholes. Let’s plug those loopholes. If you have a gun, and you lost it or someone stole it, report it. That’s not violating anybody’s constitutional right. If you have a gun, store it safely,” Wolf said.

According to Wolf, he believes that common sense gun legislation should be enacted to improve school safety.

