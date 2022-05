The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to megahit franchise The Hunger Games, has cast its two stars. The prequel, which is taken from Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, is set many years before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and centers on young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the tyrannical president of Panem.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO