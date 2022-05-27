ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State police: Plan for travel delays on roadways this Memorial Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20X94Z_0fsBbBmN00

State Police in Connecticut are urging the public to be prepared for traffic and travel delays because of the large volume of drivers on the road this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts 35 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

The number of drivers is up 5% compared to last year.

Connecticut State Police say they will be out this weekend in full force to crack down on traffic violations.

State police say troopers will patrol the state roads and highways in both marked and unmarked vehicles.

They say troopers from all 11 troops will have extra roving DUI patrols out on the roads now through Monday night.

Troopers will also use laser units for speed enforcement.

State police as well as police departments across the state will also be cracking down on seatbelt violations as part of the Click It Or Ticket campaign.

A fine for not buckling up is $92.

Troopers stress the importance of wearing a seatbelt, obeying the speed limit, ditching the distractions and never driving while impaired.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Traffic Violations#Americans#Connecticut State Police#Dui
News 12

Turn to Tara helps family resolve outrageous water bill

A Westchester family had a major case of "water woes" after they received an outrageously high water bill. Their search for answers fell flat until the Turn to Tara team got involved and delivered results. Like many people, Mark Piselli has reluctantly gotten used to heftier price tags on just...
VALHALLA, NY
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

Protesters interrupt Zeldin for governor rally in Brentwood

A rally was held at a closed Checkers drive-thru in Brentwood Sunday in support of Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor. A large crowd of anti-Zeldin protesters also showed up. There were 12 Zeldin supporters at the rally, including staffers and event speakers. Zeldin was slated to speak at the rally but did not attend.
BRENTWOOD, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy