The City of Brownwood Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday, June 2, at 4:00 pm at City Hall to act on the following agenda items. Consider a request to change the zoning classification of the 2700 Block of Avenue C including properties 2700, 2701, 2703, 2705, 2707, 2710, and 2711. Also, to include properties located at 2701, 2703, 2707, and 2709 Avenue D and 1102 16th Street from MH/C1 Manufactured Home/Local Business District to R3 Multi-Family Residential District. The purpose of the change in the zoning classification is to discourage commercial development within a residential neighborhood and to create zoning more practical for the area in which the above listed properties are located.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO