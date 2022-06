LUBBOCK, Texas – For the seventh time in nine chances, a Tim Tadlock Texas Tech baseball team is headed to the NCAA postseason. It was announced Monday morning the Red Raiders were selected as an at-large team for the Statesboro Regional, June 3-6. Georgia Southern, the national 16-seed, is the regional host, and Tech will be joined by Notre Dame and UNC Greensboro in the Peach State.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO