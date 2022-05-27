Bronx man stabbed to death, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed in the Bronx overnight, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting along Archer Street near Beach Avenue a few minutes past 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. They found Felix Figueroa, 28, unconscious, unresponsive and with stab wounds to his torso. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the deadly stabbing have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.