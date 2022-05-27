ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe with co-worker in Woodbury

By Laura Schweizer
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a teen that was reported missing in Murfreesboro on Wednesday.

Authorities said Keaton Greene, 15, was reported missing by her mother on Wednesday. Greene reportedly left her job at Dairy Queen on Cason Lane with her co-worker Kenneth Wilson.

Keaton Greene (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police said on Friday morning, both Green and Wilson were found safe in Woodbury.

