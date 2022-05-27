ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union AREAS OF...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Western Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 12 miles northwest of Sioux City, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akron around 825 AM CDT. Craig around 835 AM CDT. Hawarden, Ireton and Maurice around 840 AM CDT. Sioux Center and Hudson around 845 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brunsville, Westfield and Chatsworth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa Eastern O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Everly, or near Spencer In Clay County, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fostoria around 735 AM CDT. Milford, Terril and West Okoboji around 740 AM CDT. Arnolds Park, Lake Park, Okoboji, Wahpeton and Harris around 745 AM CDT. Spirit Lake, Orleans and Superior around 750 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gillett Grove, Moneta, Dickens, Calumet and Rossie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BON HOMME BROOKINGS CLAY HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY TURNER UNION YANKTON
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Wright TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CLARKE DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT JASPER KOSSUTH LUCAS MADISON MARION MARSHALL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK RINGGOLD SAC STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

