Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and Baldwin family matriarch, dies (Good Morning CNY for May 27)
By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
4 days ago
Carol Baldwin, philanthropist and matriarch of the Baldwin family, dies:Camillus resident Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and the matriarch of the famed Baldwin...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer Gere of North Syracuse celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday at an Armory Square restaurant. He also had a movie star in attendance. That would be his son, Richard Gere, known for such films as “Pretty Woman,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” and “Chicago.”
(WSYR-TV) — World famous actor and Central New York Native Richard Gere was in town this past weekend to help his father celebrate his 100th birthday. Gere, who was spotted at Pastabilities Sunday, graduated from North Syracuse High School (now Cicero-North Syracuse High School) in 1967. “Richard Gere came...
MEMORIAL DAY: The Manlius Memorial Day Parade remembers those who died serving in the U.S. military on Monday. See more photos. (Dennis Nett photo)
Cicero, N.Y. — The former Borio’s Restaurant on Oneida Lake, which was sold and renamed Stone’s Lakeside last year, has closed with no indication of when or if it will reopen. The restaurant has been shut for weeks due to what its web site and Facebook page...
The Oncenter announced three new shows coming to Syracuse Tuesday, including boy band Why Don’t We and comedian Kevin James. Why Don’t We will perform at Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the group’s The Good Times Only Tour dates. No opening act has been named for the show, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. My babushka and dedushka are the legacy builders that I look up to. Having met when they were teenagers, my grandparents have now been married for 58 years. I don’t just admire their commitment to one another despite the pains of life, including a war that tore them from their homeland, but I truly admire them as individuals. My grandfather, one of the few remaining gentlemen and a handsome Armenian one at that, is the patient and reliable anchor of our family. You can ask him for help ten times a day, and he will do it with joy, and he has. My grandmother is the life of our family. At seventy-five she takes ballroom dance classes, speaks her mind and loves fiercely. I smile proudly when I think of them and how their beautiful souls combined to shape the destiny of our family. Here’s to all immigrant grandparents!
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — A memorial bench in honor of Maryella and Elizabeth Annal is set to be delivered to Palmer Elementary School in Baldwinsville Tuesday. The bench honors the Annal sisters who died in a car crash on the Thruway in September of 2020. According to Annal’s Angels, a...
Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band was initially thought up in 1989. Despite the gimmicky name, the concept is brilliant: a revolving group of hand-picked, journeyman musicians, all of whom have had significant success on their own, now assembled as a band with Ringo, the Beatle drummer as the focal point.
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus brought back the longest running Memorial Day Parade in Onondaga County on Monday. However, organizers were faced with some challenges. “Camillus for decades has always been a very patriotic town, and so we enjoy doing it,” says Don Laxton, parade committee chairman. However,...
Alec Baldwin just revealed his mother, Carol Baldwin, has passed away. Carol died at the age of 92 on Thursday, May 26 in Syracuse, New York, the actor noted in a statement on Instagram. “It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement,” the 30 Rock...
Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday was Frankie Jupiter's last morning on NBC3 news. He's moving on to a new job as a morning anchor at CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Watch the send-off for Frankie, and hear his words for viewers in Central New York.
Syracuse N.Y.— Memorial Day is the day we remember those who have died serving in the U.S. military. It’s also the unofficial beginning of the summer. The holiday is marked by memorial ceremonies, parades, barbecues and family gatherings. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred just over a mile from each other on Memorial Day. Around 9:21 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Park Street for reports of a shooting with injuries, according to a news release from Syracuse police.
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The American Dream - it’s highly sought after and rarely understood. While we’re busy climbing ladders and nailing in picket fences, we turn a blind eye to our greatest wealth, our elders. The result? A mother of eight ends up “living” in a facility that resembles a hospital, at best. Why does this seem to be the only option? Sixty percent of nursing home residents don’t have regular visitors!? How can this be and how did we get here? These questions continuously swirl in my mind.
UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
The sign scrawls Charlie’s Place with a sketch of a welcoming woman with a smile. It is a small, colorful building featuring ample outdoor seating with an expansive view of Paris. New York, that is. But it is the interior décor that grabs you and doesn’t let you go...
UTICA — Dr. Aymen Rashid has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas,...
I am not an avid fisherman but, throughout my life, I have spent many hours in and around water. Long enough to know that every single person that caught a fish brags about their haul and, more often than not, exaggerates the size of nearly every catch! It's just what we do.
