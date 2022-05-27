ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and Baldwin family matriarch, dies (Good Morning CNY for May 27)

 4 days ago
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 59. Hot weather is on the way to CNY. 5-day forecast. Carol Baldwin, philanthropist and matriarch of the Baldwin family, dies:Camillus resident Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and the matriarch of the famed Baldwin...

localsyr.com

Richard Gere helps father celebrate birthday in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — World famous actor and Central New York Native Richard Gere was in town this past weekend to help his father celebrate his 100th birthday. Gere, who was spotted at Pastabilities Sunday, graduated from North Syracuse High School (now Cicero-North Syracuse High School) in 1967. “Richard Gere came...
SYRACUSE, NY
Why Don’t We, comedian Kevin James, more shows coming to Syracuse

The Oncenter announced three new shows coming to Syracuse Tuesday, including boy band Why Don’t We and comedian Kevin James. Why Don’t We will perform at Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the group’s The Good Times Only Tour dates. No opening act has been named for the show, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
CNY Inspirations: Legacy builders

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. My babushka and dedushka are the legacy builders that I look up to. Having met when they were teenagers, my grandparents have now been married for 58 years. I don’t just admire their commitment to one another despite the pains of life, including a war that tore them from their homeland, but I truly admire them as individuals. My grandfather, one of the few remaining gentlemen and a handsome Armenian one at that, is the patient and reliable anchor of our family. You can ask him for help ten times a day, and he will do it with joy, and he has. My grandmother is the life of our family. At seventy-five she takes ballroom dance classes, speaks her mind and loves fiercely. I smile proudly when I think of them and how their beautiful souls combined to shape the destiny of our family. Here’s to all immigrant grandparents!
See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
WATCH: Frankie Jupiter says goodbye on Today in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday was Frankie Jupiter's last morning on NBC3 news. He's moving on to a new job as a morning anchor at CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Watch the send-off for Frankie, and hear his words for viewers in Central New York.
The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
CNY Inspirations: The American dream

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The American Dream - it’s highly sought after and rarely understood. While we’re busy climbing ladders and nailing in picket fences, we turn a blind eye to our greatest wealth, our elders. The result? A mother of eight ends up “living” in a facility that resembles a hospital, at best. Why does this seem to be the only option? Sixty percent of nursing home residents don’t have regular visitors!? How can this be and how did we get here? These questions continuously swirl in my mind.
Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins group

UTICA — Dr. Aymen Rashid has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas,...
