Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and Baldwin family matriarch, dies (Good Morning CNY for May 27)

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. My babushka and dedushka are the legacy builders that I look up to. Having met when they were teenagers, my grandparents have now been married for 58 years. I don’t just admire their commitment to one another despite the pains of life, including a war that tore them from their homeland, but I truly admire them as individuals. My grandfather, one of the few remaining gentlemen and a handsome Armenian one at that, is the patient and reliable anchor of our family. You can ask him for help ten times a day, and he will do it with joy, and he has. My grandmother is the life of our family. At seventy-five she takes ballroom dance classes, speaks her mind and loves fiercely. I smile proudly when I think of them and how their beautiful souls combined to shape the destiny of our family. Here’s to all immigrant grandparents!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO