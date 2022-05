The Perry High School Building Trades Program will be hosting an open house tomorrow for the most recent home being built by Perry Community School District students. PHS Industrial Technology Instructor Chad Morman says from 3-7 p.m. tomorrow the community is invited out to the latest home built by the building trades program at 2124 Otley in Perry. Morman says this house is different from previous homes built by the program in terms of not being a spec house as this one is a pre-sold home which had the house being larger and the customer being more involved with the process of the home being built.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO