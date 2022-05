AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 23, 2022 – A surge of warmth has been felt across the region in recent days. For some, the hot streak has been even longer. Cities like Dallas and Austin, Texas, have spent more than a week with temperatures in the 90s F. For residents looking for some relief from the heat, a change in the weather pattern could bring in a welcome change.

