DANBURY, May 31, 2022 – No. 12 Immaculate-Danbury erased a three-run deficit with five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth inning to eliminate No. 21 Canton, 6-5 Tuesday in a first round Class S contest. The Mustangs trailed 4-1 before scoring three in the fifth to tie the...

CANTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO