Record gas prices aren't stopping Georgians this Memorial Day

By Emma Hurt
 4 days ago

Memorial Day weekend — the start of the summer travel season — will feature more travelers and higher prices in Georgia.

What's happening: A survey from AAA predicts nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

  • That’s up 7.5% from 2021, bringing travel volumes close to the 2018 rate.

The intrigue: Despite record-high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car, more than 1.1 million Georgians to be exact.

  • That's a nearly 5% increase from this weekend last year.

By the numbers: Gas is on average $4.14 per gallon in Georgia. The previous highest average Memorial Day price was $3.91 per gallon in 2008.

Zoom up: According to the AJC , Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects 2 million passengers this weekend, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Be smart: INRIX calculated that the worst corridor and time to travel in metro Atlanta was Interstate 85 South, between Clairmont Road and MLK Drive, during Thursday's afternoon rush hour.

  • But... best to avoid it again today.

The bottom line: “Coming out of this 2-year pandemic, Georgians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record-high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Montrae Waiters spokesperson for AAA.

Axios Atlanta

Everything you need to know about the Georgia runoffs

One week after the primary, and it's still campaign season for some. What's happening: Georgia's runoff elections are three weeks away, after last year's election law shortened the nine-week runoff timeframe to four. Catch up quick: June 21 is runoff day. June 10: Deadline to request an absentee ballot. June 13: Early voting begins.Driving the news: While statewide Republican primaries were decided last week, without wins for most of former President Trump's candidates, several statewide Democratic primaries are in overtime. Zoom in: Lieutenant governor: One-time Congressman and former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall is up against the 2018 Democratic nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Beltline rail is still the goal, Atlanta officials say

City leaders want to put transit advocates’ concerns to rest: Yes, they’re committed to making sure the Atlanta Beltline will include transit.Why it matters: The groundbreaking, city-changing, multibillion-dollar project was born from a vision of rail transit circling Atlanta and connecting dozens of neighborhoods.Details: Transit advocates including Beltline Rail Now argue that Atlanta residents who agreed to fund a MARTA expansion program in 2016 that includes light rail along the Beltline should be seeing shovels in the ground.Statements from MARTA that the rail project could cost double earlier estimates, plus the transit agency’s increased focus on lower-cost bus rapid transit,...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Baby formula shortage hits Georgia hard

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage has left store shelves bare across the country, leaving many families and caregivers scrambling to feed their children, including here in Georgia.The scarcity is largely because of supply chain challenges linked to the pandemic and voluntary product recalls by one of the nation's largest suppliers.Driving the news: More than 40% of Georgia's expected formula stock was absent from shelves the week of May 1, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. In comparison, the nation averaged around 43%.State of play: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Burt Jones declares narrow victory in Georgia Lt. Governor primary

A day after polls closed, with a razor-thin 0.06% margin over the 50% required to avoid a runoff, state Sen. Burt Jones has claimed victory in the race to be Georgia's Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. However his leading opponent, fellow state Sen. Butch Miller is not conceding. Driving the news: In a statement, Jones highlighted that he'd won 153 of Georgia's 159 counties. "Now is the time to unite as a party and stand together against whichever Democrat candidate emerges–and I look forward to working together with my primary opponents to do just that."Why it matters: If the results...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Inflation makes its mark on metro Atlantans' bank accounts

Metro Atlantans are still optimistic about the economy — less so than last year — and more likely to say they’re spending more on groceries, health care, rent and other bills. They’re spending less, however, on entertainment and dining out. Driving the news: Every six months, McKinsey and Ipsos conduct a massive survey of Americans, asking about their perceptions of the economy. This time around, sentiment across nearly all metropolitan regions has fallen sharply.The big picture: The broad optimism that Americans felt about the economy in the spring of 2021 has finally been undone by inflation and health worries that are...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta prepares to relocate Forest Cove residents

The city of Atlanta and its partners will soon help hundreds of people living in a dilapidated apartment complex find new housing.State of play: The families have to move out of Forest Cove apartments by the end of the year after an Atlanta Municipal Court judge last December condemned the complex because of its appalling conditions, which were extensively documented by WABE.In April 2021, Millennia Housing Management purchased the federally subsidized apartment complex with plans to rehab the buildings, Atlanta Civic Circle reported.On Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation to use $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan money to help...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Fair Fight flexes new muscle in Democratic primaries

The PAC affiliated with Fair Fight Action, the voting rights policy organization Stacey Abrams founded after her 2018 loss, has been flexing new muscle in Democratic primary elections this year.And that's not making everyone in the party happy.Driving the news: In an effort to influence how voting policy is made at the state Capitol — and who shapes it — Fair Fight has taken the unusual step of wading into intra-party disputes, even if it means endorsing against incumbent members of the legislature.The group has endorsed nearly 75 candidates across Georgia this cycle, largely in state House and state Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta Starbucks employees to vote on unionizing

Today, employees at a Berkeley Park Starbucks will decide whether to form a union to advocate for higher wages and better benefits.It would be the first union at any of the java giant’s Atlanta stores. Why it matters: The push by baristas here — and efforts by employees at the Cumberland Mall Apple store — are high-profile, early tests of metro Atlanta workers' appetite for organizing. Catch up quick: In late January, employees at the Howell Mill Road Starbucks joined dozens of stores across the country looking to unionize.The big picture: Starbucks’ starting pay and benefits have made it stand out...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Trail notes: Georgia's final primary sprint

Former President Donald Trump’s GOP primary endorsements have had a mixed record across the country so far. Now, all eyes turn to Georgia and its Tuesday primary. And both sides are making their closing arguments with high-profile national surrogates. State of play: 18 months ago, Gov. Brian Kemp faced the worst of Trump’s ridicule and anger over the certification of the 2020 election. Now he's leading by more than 20 points in an average of public polls, has out-raised challenger David Perdue by a long shot and most recently has pulled in some big-name support, including former President George W....
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta readers share their primary crossover plans

It turns out quite a few Axios Atlanta readers are crossing over in this primary election.That means pulling Republican primary ballots even if you don't plan to vote Republican in November. What's happening: According to the AJC, thousands of Georgians who have voted Democratic in the past appear to have pulled Republican primary ballots this year. Georgia is an open primary state, meaning you can choose any ballot. The big picture: Most readers who responded to us said they are moderate Democrats or Republicans who started voting Democratic in the Donald Trump era. Almost all said they pulled the Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 Atlanta date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but it doesn't HAVE to be. Whether you’re on a first date or 500th, here are some Atlanta ideas that'll cost you less than $25.1. Enjoy a drive-in movieCatch a double-feature from your car at this old-school landmark. Find out what's playing and coming soon.Best for: Nostalgic couples.Cost: $10 per adultDetails: Tickets allow admission for two movies on the same screen. Parking is first-come, first-served.2. Stroll through Oakland CemeteryTake a romantic walk among the headstones, mausoleums and native landscaping at the city's oldest public park.Best for: History buffs.Cost: Free to visit, with ticketed tours offered throughout the year. Get the details.3. Sample a selection of kombuchaTake a booze break and try Cultured South's rotating menu of kombucha, including CBD-infused options and a kombucha gelato float.Best for: Those looking for affordable, alcohol-free fun.Cost: $5+ per kombucha.Details: Check out our guide to patio season in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Axios Atlanta

Acworth's the Fountain is great 'round the clock

Sera and Jason Speegle worked in the restaurant industry for two decades.But in July 2021 they opened The Fountain on Acworth's Main Street and fulfilled a longtime dream for a business of their own.What's happening: After first offering just evening cocktails, The Fountain recently added a morning shift with coffee and pastries to their repertoire. Details: The cafe hosts live music every Saturday and stand-up comedy twice a month. Check out their hours here.The big picture: Sera said their target audience is the "younger and different demographic" coming to Acworth these days. She says they love the area for its...
ACWORTH, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 weekday food and drink specials in Atlanta

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.1. STK AtlantaHappy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9. Address: 1075 Peachtree St. NE Photo: Max Milla, Courtesy of STK Atlanta2. Eclipse Di LunaGet half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.Address: 764 Miami Circle NE (Buckhead) and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE (Dunwoody)3. The Iberian PigWeekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.Address: 3150 Roswell Rd. NW (Buckhead) and 121 Sycamore St. (Decatur) Photo: Courtesy of The Iberian Pig
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta's solid waste rates could get an overhaul

City Hall is preparing to get their hands dirty and decide for the second time since 2019 how much — and how — residents should pay for trash pick-ups, recycling collections and street sweeping.Why it matters: Solid waste service like garbage collection ranks high up there with police and fire protection and well-paved streets and sidewalks when it comes to city services.And the city’s not collecting enough revenue to send garbage to landfills and provide "special services" like emptying public trashcans and mowing grass in medians — programs that cost roughly $80 million every year.Driving the news: The city is...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Surging mortgage rates make home buying more expensive in Atlanta

Mortgage rates surpassed 5% — the highest they've been in years, according to data shared by Freddie Mac. Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying in a seller's market more affordable. In March 2022, median home sale values in Atlanta were up 21.4% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too.Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market. Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosState of play: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. In late April 2022, mortgage rates were at 5.11%.If you were to take out a $300,000 30-year mortgage loan in...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta nightlife pushes back against "nuisance" policies

Atlanta nightlife proponents, including Michael Render, the rapper and businessman best known as Killer Mike, say the city walks a delicate line balancing public safety and one of its most undervalued and important industries. Driving the news: Monday, Render joined Atlanta nightclub owners at City Hall to oppose legislation they say could snuff out nightclubs, strip clubs and other late-night businesses. The list of “nuisance properties” now numbers more than 70, up from the original tally of 25, deputy solicitor Erika Smith says.Catch up quick: Atlanta Police and city officials say a disproportionate share of violence takes place at or...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Georgia swing voters don't view abortion as a key issue

Georgia swing voters in our latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups strongly support abortion rights — but say the issue alone likely won't decide who they support in November midterm elections.Why it matters: That suggests real limits to Democrats' plans to convert public opposition to the Supreme Court's expected overturning of Roe v. Wade into a strategy to retain their congressional majorities.Driving the news: This was a key takeaway from Axios' two online focus group panels Tuesday night.They included 13 Georgians, all from the greater metro region, who voted for former Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020. Three identified...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

How to find friends in a transient city like Atlanta

Our eagle-eyed editor Kayla spotted this Reddit thread about how to make adult friends in Georgia. And it's got some gems. Breaking news: Making adult friends can be hard.Here are some ideas for OP from friendly Reddit users: ALTA's tennis league. "Noob we had invited to our team ended up marrying my best friend. Tennis is love." — darthwheelerHike! JFAF1702 recommends Georgia Hiking Singles 20s & 30s Facebook group. "More of a friends group than a strictly 'singles' group."Majanklebiter suggests kickball, a classic, and bocce. Try GO Kickball for a range of locations. Join your college's local alumni association, Born-2-Roll...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Students at another DeKalb school highlight maintenance issues

A month after Druid Hills High School students made a video revealing critical infrastructure issues at their 100-year-old facility, their peers in north DeKalb County are sounding a similar alarm. Driving the news: On Monday, Lakeside High School students posted a video of some of the issues at their facility on Briarcliff Road, including sewage backups, mold, rainwater seeping into the building, missing ceiling tiles, filthy toilets, mold, roaches and rodents. In the video, the viewer can see small puddles of standing water along the walls in one classroom.A student on the swim and dive team said the school’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

