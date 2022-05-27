Record gas prices aren't stopping Georgians this Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend — the start of the summer travel season — will feature more travelers and higher prices in Georgia.
What's happening: A survey from AAA predicts nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.
- That’s up 7.5% from 2021, bringing travel volumes close to the 2018 rate.
The intrigue: Despite record-high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car, more than 1.1 million Georgians to be exact.
- That's a nearly 5% increase from this weekend last year.
By the numbers: Gas is on average $4.14 per gallon in Georgia. The previous highest average Memorial Day price was $3.91 per gallon in 2008.
Zoom up: According to the AJC , Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects 2 million passengers this weekend, nearing pre-pandemic levels.
Be smart: INRIX calculated that the worst corridor and time to travel in metro Atlanta was Interstate 85 South, between Clairmont Road and MLK Drive, during Thursday's afternoon rush hour.
- But... best to avoid it again today.
The bottom line: “Coming out of this 2-year pandemic, Georgians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record-high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Montrae Waiters spokesperson for AAA.
