Record gas prices aren't stopping Georgians this Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend — the start of the summer travel season — will feature more travelers and higher prices in Georgia.

What's happening: A survey from AAA predicts nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

That’s up 7.5% from 2021, bringing travel volumes close to the 2018 rate.

The intrigue: Despite record-high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car, more than 1.1 million Georgians to be exact.

That's a nearly 5% increase from this weekend last year.

By the numbers: Gas is on average $4.14 per gallon in Georgia. The previous highest average Memorial Day price was $3.91 per gallon in 2008.

Zoom up: According to the AJC , Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects 2 million passengers this weekend, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Be smart: INRIX calculated that the worst corridor and time to travel in metro Atlanta was Interstate 85 South, between Clairmont Road and MLK Drive, during Thursday's afternoon rush hour.

But... best to avoid it again today.

The bottom line: “Coming out of this 2-year pandemic, Georgians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record-high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Montrae Waiters spokesperson for AAA.