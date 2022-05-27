ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What to do in Columbus this Memorial Day weekend

By Alissa Widman Neese
 4 days ago

🇺🇸 Walk among 3,000 flags honoring veterans at Westerville's Field of Heroes, a 24-hour display illuminated at night.

🎖️ Tour the National Veterans Memorial and Museum , offering free admission all weekend. A Remembrance Ceremony is planned for 10am Monday.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday-Monday.

🥁 Catch a community parade , stepping off Monday unless otherwise noted.

🎆 Watch patriotic fireworks at Huntington Park after Monday's Clippers vs. Mudhens game . The team has promotions all weekend.

  • 7:05pm tonight, Saturday. 1:05pm Sunday. 6:05pm Monday. $8-21.

More to do this weekend

🤩 Meet stars from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the WWE, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and more at the Fanboy Expo .

  • 3-7pm Friday ($25), 10am-6pm Saturday ($30), 11am-5pm Sunday ($25) at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. $60 weekend. Autographs and photos cost extra.

📽️ Watch vintage flicks at the Columbus Moving Picture Show , a film convention at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel.

🎉 Celebrate Black culture and businesses and participate in educational workshops at the Ohio Black Expo's Riverfront Culture Fest at Genoa Park.

  • 11am-11pm Saturday, 10am-7pm Sunday. $20 daily, $30 weekend.

🎠 Enjoy games, crafts and carousel rides at Family Fun Day at Columbus Commons. Then watch "Encanto" on the lawn.

  • 4-8pm Saturday. Movie begins at 8:15pm. Free!

Columbus, OH
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

