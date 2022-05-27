What to do in Columbus this Memorial Day weekend
🇺🇸 Walk among 3,000 flags honoring veterans at Westerville's Field of Heroes, a 24-hour display illuminated at night.
- Today-Monday. Westerville Sports Complex. Event schedule . Free!
🎖️ Tour the National Veterans Memorial and Museum , offering free admission all weekend. A Remembrance Ceremony is planned for 10am Monday.
- 10am-5pm Saturday-Monday.
🥁 Catch a community parade , stepping off Monday unless otherwise noted.
- Dublin (11am), Grandview Heights (10am Saturday), Groveport (1:30pm), Grove City (11am), Worthington (10am). Free!
🎆 Watch patriotic fireworks at Huntington Park after Monday's Clippers vs. Mudhens game . The team has promotions all weekend.
- 7:05pm tonight, Saturday. 1:05pm Sunday. 6:05pm Monday. $8-21.
More to do this weekend
🤩 Meet stars from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the WWE, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and more at the Fanboy Expo .
- 3-7pm Friday ($25), 10am-6pm Saturday ($30), 11am-5pm Sunday ($25) at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. $60 weekend. Autographs and photos cost extra.
📽️ Watch vintage flicks at the Columbus Moving Picture Show , a film convention at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel.
- Today-Sunday. $25 daily. Film schedule .
🎉 Celebrate Black culture and businesses and participate in educational workshops at the Ohio Black Expo's Riverfront Culture Fest at Genoa Park.
- 11am-11pm Saturday, 10am-7pm Sunday. $20 daily, $30 weekend.
🎠 Enjoy games, crafts and carousel rides at Family Fun Day at Columbus Commons. Then watch "Encanto" on the lawn.
- 4-8pm Saturday. Movie begins at 8:15pm. Free!
