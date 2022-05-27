What to do in Columbus this Memorial Day weekend

🇺🇸 Walk among 3,000 flags honoring veterans at Westerville's Field of Heroes, a 24-hour display illuminated at night.

Today-Monday. Westerville Sports Complex. Event schedule . Free!

🎖️ Tour the National Veterans Memorial and Museum , offering free admission all weekend. A Remembrance Ceremony is planned for 10am Monday.

10am-5pm Saturday-Monday.

🥁 Catch a community parade , stepping off Monday unless otherwise noted.

🎆 Watch patriotic fireworks at Huntington Park after Monday's Clippers vs. Mudhens game . The team has promotions all weekend.

7:05pm tonight, Saturday. 1:05pm Sunday. 6:05pm Monday. $8-21.

More to do this weekend

🤩 Meet stars from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the WWE, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and more at the Fanboy Expo .

3-7pm Friday ($25), 10am-6pm Saturday ($30), 11am-5pm Sunday ($25) at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. $60 weekend. Autographs and photos cost extra.

📽️ Watch vintage flicks at the Columbus Moving Picture Show , a film convention at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel.

🎉 Celebrate Black culture and businesses and participate in educational workshops at the Ohio Black Expo's Riverfront Culture Fest at Genoa Park.

11am-11pm Saturday, 10am-7pm Sunday. $20 daily, $30 weekend.

🎠 Enjoy games, crafts and carousel rides at Family Fun Day at Columbus Commons. Then watch "Encanto" on the lawn.