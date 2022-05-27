Boating options in Detroit to get out on the water this summer

The deteriorated former Chung's Restaurant building at Cass Avenue and Peterboro Street in the old Chinatown neighborhood is on the market for $1.5 million, per a listing by O'Connor Real Estate.Flashback: Chung's was a major anchor for decades that closed in 2000, as written in a detail-rich feature about the history of Chinatown from Detroit Metro Times. "Our restaurant was really known for [the boneless almond chicken]," filmmaker Curtis Chin, whose father inherited the restaurant, told Metro Times. "I can't say whether there's a real history behind it, but the one thing that you can say is that it was adopted by Detroit." "If you go to chop suey joints around the coasts, you might still see it there, but it's one of those cultural vestiges that is kind of developed here and just kind of stays around."Of note: The owners of Jim Brady's restaurants in Royal Oak and Ann Arbor bought the building in 2015 for $330,000 to open a Jim Brady's Detroit location, but it never materialized.

