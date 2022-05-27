ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boating options in Detroit to get out on the water this summer

By Annalise Frank
Don't own a boat but looking longingly at vessels floating down the Detroit River on nice days?

  • Here's a couple water rental options to try out:

Rental companies:

  • Boatsetter has listings all over the world — including a couple parked near Belle Isle and more than 10 across the region. Options in the city include a 1983 yacht starting at $133 per hour.
  • GetMyBoat has five listings in metro Detroit that all include a captain, which you will especially need if you're having summer fun of the booze-centric variety.

Detroit Jet Ski Rental :

  • Not a boat, but it's close enough. This rental business has been working hard training staff on the Detroit River and says it opens for the season today.
  • Prices: $135 per person or $270 for two, and drivers must be 18 or older.

Nonmotorized options:

  • If you're not the kind of person with a need for speed, try learning to sail at the Lake St. Clair Sailing School and Sail Club.
  • You could also go on a guided kayak tour through Detroit River Sports in Jefferson Chalmers.
  • Simple Adventures offers kayak and stand up paddle board rentals on Belle Isle.

Of note: Younger drivers still need a license to operate a motorized boat. Those born before July 1, 1996 can operate without restrictions.

