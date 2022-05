A Rockford man is accused of dragging a pregnant woman out of vehicle on Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Police say 22-year-old Seth Brumfield, of Rockford, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, who is pregnant with Brumfield's child, in the 100 block of Greenwood Acres in DeKalb while in a vehicle. Police allege that Brumfield dragged the woman over the center console, out the driver's side door, and into a yard.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO