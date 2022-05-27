ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

IDPH Warns Public To Watch Out for Rabid Bats and Other Animals

By Todd Stapleton
 4 days ago

(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning the public to watch...

COVID-19 Cases Drop In Illinois

(Chicago, IL) — COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under 37-thousand cases over the past week on Friday. That is down from the more than 40-thousand cases reported the week before. Despite the decrease, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID, including Chicago, Cook County and the surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois.
Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is honoring all those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces for Memorial Day. Governor Pritzker has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half staff today until noon. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also announced that all offices and facilities will be closed today in observance of the holiday. Governor Pritzker will be in Mount Prospect to attend and give remarks at the Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony.
Conflicting population estimates for Illinois continue to spur debate about whether the state is growing or shrinking

Conflicting population estimates for Illinois continue to spur debate about whether the state is growing or shrinking, as has been estimated for years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting the federal government send Illinois more federal tax money. He said a recent Census survey shows the agency undercounted Illinois by nearly 2 percent. Democratic members of Illinois’ congressional delegation followed up with a letter to the Census urging the bureau to update the population for funding decisions. But, a new U.S. Census report on cities shows when all local populations are combined, Illinois lost 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021. That follows updated migration data from the IRS that shows Illinois lost 101,000 people. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said the Democrats’ high tax policies are making people flee the state.
Diesel skyrockets putting pinch on Illinois’ trucking industry

America’s supply chain bloodline is being hit hard by rising diesel fuel prices. Average national diesel prices per gallon rose for 15 straight days reaching $5.57 by AAA’s latest calculation—an all time high. Many industries are dependent on diesel including railroads, farming and the biggest, trucking. Matt Hart, executive director for the Illinois Trucking Association, says Illinois’ trucking industry is getting hit with a double whammy.
Gov Pritzker Signs Legislation Designed To Improve Illinois’ Health Care System

(Chicago, IL) — Illinois is working on improving the state’s health care system. Governor Pritzker signed legislation Friday that includes a range of measures aimed at increasing access to quality health care services, preserving existing health care coverage, and continuing to create a more equitable health care system in Illinois. The legislation would provide continuous eligibility for adults enrolled in Medicaid, increase reimbursement rates for prenatal and postpartum health care coverage, and expand equity in coverage.
