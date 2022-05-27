IDPH Warns Public To Watch Out for Rabid Bats and Other Animals

Conflicting population estimates for Illinois continue to spur debate about whether the state is growing or shrinking, as has been estimated for years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting the federal government send Illinois more federal tax money. He said a recent Census survey shows the agency undercounted Illinois by nearly 2 percent. Democratic members of Illinois’ congressional delegation followed up with a letter to the Census urging the bureau to update the population for funding decisions. But, a new U.S. Census report on cities shows when all local populations are combined, Illinois lost 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021. That follows updated migration data from the IRS that shows Illinois lost 101,000 people. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said the Democrats’ high tax policies are making people flee the state.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO