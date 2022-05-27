Report credits OSU for campus innovation

When it comes to STEM schools in the Midwest, Ohio State has serious bragging rights.

What's happening : Arkansas-based think tank Heartland Forward ranked 166 universities on their ability to transfer technology developed on campus into the commercial world.

What they found : Ohio State ranked No. 32 overall and No. 15 among public schools.

OSU is No. 7 nationally in STEM bachelor's degrees issued and total invention disclosures.

Why it matters : Campus innovations in the form of products, processes or technologies can shape outside companies or entire industries.

Buckeyes are responsible for a variety of important developments, from quality ice cream cones to feline health.

Zoom out : Four Big Ten schools ranked in the top 25: Minnesota (10); Purdue (11), Northwestern (13) and Michigan (16).