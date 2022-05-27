ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report credits OSU for campus innovation

By Tyler Buchanan
 4 days ago

When it comes to STEM schools in the Midwest, Ohio State has serious bragging rights.

What's happening : Arkansas-based think tank Heartland Forward ranked 166 universities on their ability to transfer technology developed on campus into the commercial world.

What they found : Ohio State ranked No. 32 overall and No. 15 among public schools.

  • OSU is No. 7 nationally in STEM bachelor's degrees issued and total invention disclosures.

Why it matters : Campus innovations in the form of products, processes or technologies can shape outside companies or entire industries.

Zoom out : Four Big Ten schools ranked in the top 25: Minnesota (10); Purdue (11), Northwestern (13) and Michigan (16).

Axios Columbus

Ohio mourns as national pandemic toll reaches 1 million deaths

The U.S. is expected to reach a staggering pandemic milestone over the weekend of 1 million recorded deaths caused by COVID-19. What's happening: President Biden has ordered flags to be flown half-staff through Monday evening in remembrance of those who have died, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.Zoom in: Ohio's 38,550 COVID deaths, per the state's online dashboard, are equal to nearly the entire population of Westerville. More than 95% of victims are adults 50 and older.Men account for 46% of cases but 54% of deaths.Franklin and Cuyahoga counties, Ohio's most populous, have recorded 2,610 and 3,794 deaths, respectively.What they're saying: "As...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio's most popular baby names

Know any toddlers named Liam or Olivia?Odds are you do. These were two of the most popular Ohio baby names in 2020, per the Social Security Administration.By the numbers: Liam was No. 1 overall, with 607 Buckeye State babies born with that name.Mr. and Ms. Irrelevant: Nathan and Lyla, both just barely cracking the list at No. 100. The Top 10, Male:Liam (607)Oliver (586)Noah (551)Elijah (473)William (469)James (468)Henry (453)Owen (441)Benjamin (426)Mason (403)The Top 10, Female:Olivia (565)Charlotte (532)Amelia (525)Ava (522)Emma (489)Sophia (440)Evelyn (412)Harper (389)Isabella (352)Eleanor (304)The full list.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio's abortion rate is below the national average

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/Axios Ohio's abortion rate has been on the decline for several decades and is well below the national average.Why it matters: Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, but that may change if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion is struck down.The state's "Heartbeat Bill" signed into law in 2019 was blocked from taking effect because of Roe.Republican lawmakers are considering "trigger laws" enacted by 13 other states to ban abortion if Roe is overturned.The big picture: Ohio's abortion rate...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Bill would prevent Ohio cities from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnbs

Columbus is home to more than 1,000 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, but a proposed law would give the city little to no say in how they operate.Driving the news: Two dozen Republican lawmakers support House Bill 563, which would prevent local governments from regulating the "number, duration or frequency of rental periods for short-term rentals."Why it matters: Because rentals have become popular alternatives to traditional hotel stays, it's not unique for communities to place restrictions on them to ward off nuisances in residential neighborhoods. State of play: Columbus currently requires rental hosts to apply for permits, pass a background...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Ohio tops U.S. in drivers with speeding tickets, study says

Slow down, Ohio. Our state leads the nation in the percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, per a new report from Insurify.By the numbers: Nearly 15% of Ohio drivers have been cited for speeding in the past seven years, edging out No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 North Dakota.The national average is just over 9%.Insurify, a website that helps drivers compare car insurance quotes, analyzed its database of 4.6 million applications to create its rankings.The big picture: Speeding and other risky driving behaviors are on the rise in Ohio and nationwide amid the pandemic, which is leading to more fatal crashes.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

DeWine, Whaley will face off in Ohio governor's race

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine successfully fended off a GOP primary challenge and will face former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley this November in his quest for another term.Between the lines: The governor's hands-on approach early in the pandemic led a trio of fellow Republicans to run against him, but the anti-DeWine faction split its vote among the three challengers.The Associated Press called the race with DeWine carrying 53% of the vote against former Congressman Jim Renacci, former state representative Ron Hood and farmer Joe Blystone.Meanwhile, Whaley defeated John Cranley in a battle of former southwest Ohio mayors seeking the Democratic nomination.AP...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

How overturning Roe v. Wade could impact abortion rights in Ohio

Abortion access in Ohio may be impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.Driving the news: The court's conservative majority is poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, according to a leaked draft document first published by Politico.Why it matters: Abortion would be immediately prohibited in 13 states that have previously enacted so-called trigger laws tied to Roe v. Wade being struck down.Ohio is not among them.Yes, but: Republicans here are pursuing similar legislation as part of a yearslong effort to restrict abortion access.With lawmakers set to return next week from spring recess, the Supreme Court's...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

The plan to fix Ohio's affordable rental housing shortage

Note: Includes units needed for households at or below 50% of area median income. Data: American Community Survey; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIt's no secret that Columbus-area housing is getting more expensive and harder to come by — and housing activists are offering a roadmap toward fixing it.Why it matters: Ohio has nowhere near the number of available affordable rental housing units needed to serve low-income families, per a new report from the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.Per the report, Ohio needs an additional 254,000 units — including tens of thousands more in Columbus...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Franklin County voter turnout lags in primary

Data: Ohio Secretary of State, Franklin County Board of Elections; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios Not even a high-profile U.S. Senate campaign and a contested governor's race could drive a large number of Ohioans to the polls.Driving the news: Just over 20% of registered Ohio voters cast ballots in this week's primary election, which also featured congressional races and local initiatives.Zoom in: Turnout was even lower in Franklin County, which saw just one in six registered voters cast primary ballots. The addition of a few thousand absentee and provisional ballots will keep this year from being the county's lowest midterm election turnout...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Election Day for Ohio primary is almost here

The primary election is almost upon us and Monday's the last day to cast an early ballot.Details: The Franklin County Board of Elections, at 1700 Morse Road, has voting today from 8am-2pm. If you have an absentee ballot at home, it must be postmarked today in order to count.Another option is dropping off the ballot to the board of elections by 7:30pm tomorrow.If you're headed to the polls Tuesday, voting is open from 6:30am-7:30pm. Double check your polling location.State of play: All eyes are on the governor and Senate primary elections, but there are some tax issues for voters in Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, Whitehall, Franklin Twp., Mifflin Twp. and Jefferson Twp.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

