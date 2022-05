Mortgage rates surpassed 5% — the highest it's been in more than a decade, according to data shared by Freddie Mac. Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying in a sellers' market more affordable in the pandemic. In March 2022, median home sale values in the Fayetteville metro area were up nearly 30% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too. Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market. Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosState of play: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. In late April 2022, mortgage rates were at...

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO