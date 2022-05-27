ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to swim in Central Ohio

By Tyler Buchanan
 4 days ago

Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Get your swim trunks and flippers ready — it's officially Pool Season™.

Why it matters : Many community pools open for the summer starting this Memorial Day weekend.

  • Expect decent pool weather all three days, with temps expected to reach 88 on Monday.

Cannonballing the news: The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is operating just the Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools to start. Opening days for the other six city pools are TBD.

Of note: There are more than a dozen splash pads scattered around the region for kids to have some quick fun and cool off.

  • You can find them in local parks and the Easton and Polaris shopping malls. (See map below.)

Meanwhile, Zoombezi Bay water park at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium begins daily operation tomorrow.

Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

IN THIS ARTICLE
