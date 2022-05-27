Where to swim in Central Ohio

Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Get your swim trunks and flippers ready — it's officially Pool Season™.

Why it matters : Many community pools open for the summer starting this Memorial Day weekend.

Expect decent pool weather all three days, with temps expected to reach 88 on Monday.

Cannonballing the news: The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is operating just the Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools to start. Opening days for the other six city pools are TBD.

This is likely due to staffing shortages . Open lifeguard positions are still being advertised starting at $17 per hour.

Of note: There are more than a dozen splash pads scattered around the region for kids to have some quick fun and cool off.

You can find them in local parks and the Easton and Polaris shopping malls. (See map below.)

Meanwhile, Zoombezi Bay water park at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium begins daily operation tomorrow.

Keep an eye on June 23, when the park attempts to set a world record for largest group swim lesson.

