ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ZWHJCOC Partners to Bring Training Programs, Jobs to the Community

By Garland Journal
garlandjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREE TRAINING PROGRAMS FOR HIGH-PAYING CAREERS KICK OFF IN JUNE. The Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center has partnered with Tene Frazier, Instructional CE Coordinator with the School of Manufacturing & Industrial Technology at Dallas College, to offer training in no-cost adult education programs that will prepare you for high-paying...

garlandjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
garlandjournal.com

2022 Entrepreneurs Showcase

Congratulations to the Planning Program and Development Committee (PPAD) as they present 17 Sorors of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter that will be showcased as Entrepreneurs. Thank you Sorors for the tenacity, passion, risk-taking, vision, and self-confidence in your successful ventures. Let us all send congratulations to the FIERCE SHEROS for...
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Black Diamond Transportation

Black Diamond Transportation is a Top Upscale Black Car Service in. Dallas, owned by Twanna Fields. Are you in need of comfy, convenient, and luxurious driver service in an. upscale black car? Don’t go anywhere else because Black Diamond. Transportation is available for hire. Specialized Services: fleet of smart,
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Dallas Businessman Develops Housing for Veterans

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson calls attention to homelessness issue. It was about 10 years ago when businessman Gary Hasty and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) discussed providing housing for veterans in Dallas. This was a priority for the Congresswoman who, as the first registered nurse elected to Congress, actually worked...
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: ASAP DFW MOBILE NOTARY

The ASAP DFW MOBILE NOTARY team is equipped to assist you with all your Notary needs. They have over 23 years of experience in professional services related to confidential matters such as Personal-Family, Finance, Banking, Insurance, and Business-related documentation. They will come to you when you need them and prepare you to move forward in business or personal matters with ease. ASAP is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Call 972-505-8534, or email info@asapdfwmobilenotary.com Denton County, TX, Lewisville, Dallas & Fort Worth ASAP DFW Mobile Notary provides the following services, Mobile Notary, Power of Attorney, I-9, Identity Verification, Real Estate Documents, Mortgage Loan Signings, Tow Yard – VSF Documents, Adoption/Divorce Documentation, Child Consent Documents, Wills/Trust, Affidavits, Loans/Refinances, Visit: www.asapdfwmobilenotart.com.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
garlandjournal.com

DART makes changes

Effective on June 13, 2022, DART will implement temporary service adjustments to allow the agency to balance the level of service that DART can consistently and reliably provide while taking into consideration DART’s current labor availability. These temporary service adjustments will ensure that our passengers can rely on the DART service schedule while the agency continues to aggressively recruit new bus operators. These adjustments will improve service and reduce bus stop wait times, and DART plans to return to regular frequency on all bus service on January 23, 2023, based on our bus operator hiring goals.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

SUPERB WOMAN: MarQ Clayton

A native of Oklahoma City, MarQuetta Clayton has spent most of her life in Tarrant County. She attended Morton Elementary, then Workman Junior High School before graduating from Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas. She received a BA in Mathematics from OU and worked as a senior pension analyst before going to Texas A&M University School of Law. She was the 1st African American Assistant County Attorney in Hood County, Texas, before opening The Clayton Law Firm. An active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and officer in the Xi Theta Omega Chapter, she is also the President of the L. Clifford Davis Legal Association.
ARLINGTON, TX
garlandjournal.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Carolyn Beckwith Haynes

Carolyn Beckwith Haynes is a graduate of Dallas Institute and she hold a degree in business administration. She is the CFO of Golden Gate Funeral Home and “A” Crematory. She is the co-host of “Ask the Undertaker Show” and a member of Fourth Ward Baptist Church of Ennis, TX. A graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, the Dallas native is a wife, mother and grandmother. An astute businesswoman, Carolyn is a community servant and philanthropist.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Texas CD30 voting: Jasmine Crockett wins race to replace U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday defeated Jane Hope Hamilton in the Democratic Party runoff to replace the retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress. Crockett will meet the winner of the Republican runoff for Texas’ 30th Congressional District. In that contest, James Rodgers defeated James Harris, according to unofficial results early Wednesday. The Dallas district is heavily Democratic, so Crockett is considered a cinch to win the November general election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy