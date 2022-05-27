ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

School District of Philadelphia punts on plan to push start times

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 4 days ago

The School District of Philadelphia is delaying its move to shift start times for students in grades six through 12 next school year.

Driving the news: The ongoing bus driver shortage would have prevented the district from equitably shifting all 56 high schools and middle schools to a 9am start time and bell schedule starting this fall, superintendent William Hite said in a statement this week.

  • Yes, but: Individual schools can potentially move forward with a delayed start time in the new school year, with permission from the district.

Flashback: The district began standardizing start and end times for schools in the fall of 2021, in part to reduce the amount of time students were on buses and to ensure buses were on time more often, Hite said.

Between the lines: The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that students in grades six through 12 start school at 8:30am or later.

  • Later start times allow these students to have sufficient sleep and contribute to physical and mental health, safety and academic achievement, according to the AAP.

What's next: The district is now planning to implement the later start times for the 2023-24 school year, depending on the district's bus staffing levels.

  • "We remain fully committed to our ultimate goal of shifting all of our high schools and middle/high schools to start times that align with AAP recommendations," Hite said.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Social Media Threat at Stetson Middle School

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown E. Goshen Regional Police say that on Monday evening they became aware of a threat made in a social media post by a student of Stetson Middle School, located at 1060 Wilmington Pike in West Chester. Authorities state that the student was immediately identified...
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
DELCO.Today

CDC Moves Delco Back Into a High COVID Transmission County

COVID-19 is on the rise again in Delaware County as the CDC places the county back into a high level of transmission category. “When a county is designated as High Community Level Transmission, that is the highest warning signal that residents need to take additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID -19,” especially to protect those people most vulnerable to the virus, said Delaware County Health Department Director Melissa Lyon.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

3 Delaware County Firms Make 2022 Healthiest Employer List

Philadelphia Business Journal has placed three Delaware County companies as finalists on its list of 2022 healthiest employers with the best health benefits. The annual list recognizes workplaces in the region that encourage a healthy environment for their employees. Making the 2022 list were Smart Park Inc. and Expresspark Inc....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#Aap
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at The Royale at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia

YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that excavation is underway at the future site of The Royale, a four-story, 77-unit development at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by M Architects and developed by Stamm Development Group, the building will span 70,996 square feet and will feature underground parking and a green roof. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $14 million.
CBS Philly

ODUNDE Festival Returns To South Philly After Two-Year Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest African American cultural street festival in the nation is returning to South Philadelphia in June. The ODUNDE Festival will be held on Sunday, June 12 but there will be a number of events leading up to it beginning June 8. Mayor Jim Kenney announced the return of the festival Tuesday morning. “I for one am very excited for its return,” Kenney said. “On June 12 visitors and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy hundreds of arts and crafts activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. This festival continues to support our city’s diverse, small business community.” The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees. Click here for more information about the festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

PennDOT Completes Erie Avenue Bridge Removal, Roadway Reconstruction in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened Erie Avenue yesterday after construction finished to remove the bridge over the abandoned Conrail line and reconstruct the roadway between 3rd Street and Lawrence Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia. Erie Avenue had been closed to traffic since work began in December 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

12 Killed, More Injured During Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia

Léelo en español aquí. Twelve people were shot and killed in Philadelphia over the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the start of summer. Fifteen people were injured in addition to the 12 killed, in what police said was at least 15 shootings from early Saturday morning until Monday morning across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

How to spend Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia: fireworks and fun

Looking for ways to spend the long weekend? Look no further.🎨 Enjoy music, shop vendors and create your own mosaic at May Twilight in the Gardens at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens tonight from 7-10pm. Plus: It's BYOB! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 students and seniors.🎥 cinéSPEAK Under the Stars is screening the Prince concert documentary, "Sign O' the Times," starting at 7:30pm tonight at Clark Park in West Philly. Free, but registration is requested. 🎻 Listen to a cello performance and poetry readings at Final Fridays at The Rail Park today from 6-8pm. 🛍️ Art Star Pop Up Market at The Bourse runs from 11am-3pm Friday-Sunday.🎆 Kickoff summer with Visit Philadelphia's live concert and fireworks show at the Delaware waterfront on Saturday, starting at 8pm.🎞️ The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival begins this Sunday, with a lineup of feature films, documentaries, shorts, workshops and more. Virtual screenings are also offered. Tickets are $10 for feature films and free for shorts, with bundles available on the fest's website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
27
Followers
123
Post
965
Views
ABOUT

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy