How to spend Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia: fireworks and fun

By Mike D'Onofrio
 4 days ago

Looking for ways to spend the long weekend? Look no further.

🎨 Enjoy music, shop vendors and create your own mosaic at May Twilight in the Gardens at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens tonight from 7-10pm. Plus: It's BYOB!

  • Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 students and seniors.

🎥 cinéSPEAK Under the Stars is screening the Prince concert documentary, " Sign O' the Times ," starting at 7:30pm tonight at Clark Park in West Philly. Free, but registration is requested.

🎻 Listen to a cello performance and poetry readings at Final Fridays at The Rail Park today from 6-8pm.

🛍️ Art Star Pop Up Market at The Bourse runs from 11am-3pm Friday-Sunday.

🎆 Kickoff summer with Visit Philadelphia's live concert and fireworks show at the Delaware waterfront on Saturday, starting at 8pm.

🎞️ The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival begins this Sunday, with a lineup of feature films, documentaries, shorts, workshops and more. Virtual screenings are also offered.

  • Tickets are $10 for feature films and free for shorts, with bundles available on the fest's website .

CBS Philly

ODUNDE Festival Returns To South Philly After Two-Year Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest African American cultural street festival in the nation is returning to South Philadelphia in June. The ODUNDE Festival will be held on Sunday, June 12 but there will be a number of events leading up to it beginning June 8. Mayor Jim Kenney announced the return of the festival Tuesday morning. “I for one am very excited for its return,” Kenney said. “On June 12 visitors and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy hundreds of arts and crafts activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. This festival continues to support our city’s diverse, small business community.” The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees. Click here for more information about the festival.
CBS Philly

Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear where the horse came from. He is now being called Darien. “Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted. Darien 🐴 is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some extra TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as a Philly is no place for a horse of course! pic.twitter.com/Xklf6uGSvL — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) May 31, 2022 The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.
WHYY

Regional Roundup: May 30, 2022

We’ll talk with RAY DIDINGER, sportswriter, broadcaster, and author, about his award-winning career spanning five decades. We’re also joined by SHERYL LEE RALPH actor, singer and activist who stars as a veteran kindergarten teacher in the hit ABC sitcom, Abbott Elementary, set in the underfunded and struggling Philadelphia School District. She discusses her acclaimed career spanning more than four decades, from Dreamgirls to Abbott, and her political connections to Philly. [originally broadcast 2/28/22] And, an inspiring and moving memoir of a South Jersey animal sanctuary founder tells the story of a turbulent childhood that resulted in a collection of hundreds of rescue animals. We’ll talk with author LAURIE ZALESKI, whose new book is Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals. [originally broadcast 3/14/22].
billypenn.com

With paddle boats and Philly’s largest outdoor restaurant, Penn’s Landing has become a destination for summer fun

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Standing between canopy-covered tables and terraced stone seating, gazing out over blue water as you watch bartenders shake cocktails and families fall on baskets of food, it’s hard to remember you’re in the middle of Philadelphia.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Carroll Park: Mother and Daughter Duo Share Passion at Plant & People

Plant and People is a small plant nursery located at 1431 N 52nd St. Run by mother-daughter duo Cherron Perry Thomas and Alma Thomas, Plant and People is a Black-owned, family-owned, woman-owned business with a goal to make plants accessible in Philadelphia. After opening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Plant and People has worked to spread the word of wellness and the healing power of plants.
thisis50.com

Famous Acee Drops K.N.D Featuring FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme

Rising rapper Famous Acee is representing Philadelphia, Pennsylvania properly by recently releasing a hot record entitled “K.N.D ” which features rappers FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme. The record has been receiving immaculate feedback since its release. Critics are calling this record very creative and billboard worthy. Having over 20,000 followers on instagram independently, Famous Acee is the new face of Philadelphia hip hop music.
NorthEast Times

Crestlawn American Legion on verge of sale

The Lawncrest Community Association last week heard a proposal for a special assembly license for the former Crestlawn American Legion Post 832, 301 E. Godfrey Ave. (at Newtown Avenue), which is for sale. Post 832 could not survive coronavirus lockdowns, and members are eager to sell the property, and would like to take the monuments with them.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
coastmonthly.com

Drink like a fish?

It was about 290 years ago in Philadelphia when one of the biggest fishes in American cocktail history was landed and placed in a bowl. The snagging of this fish came in 1732 or shortly thereafter on the shores of the Schuylkill River. The exact location is known today, because there’s a marker there showing it was a place where the finest of Philadelphia gentry had formed a club with similar men of high standing, all of whom liked to fish, smoke and, most importantly, drink. Its logo, imprinted on coins, stationery and signage, was a large fish.
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

