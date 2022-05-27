How to spend Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia: fireworks and fun

Looking for ways to spend the long weekend? Look no further.

🎨 Enjoy music, shop vendors and create your own mosaic at May Twilight in the Gardens at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens tonight from 7-10pm. Plus: It's BYOB!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 students and seniors.

🎥 cinéSPEAK Under the Stars is screening the Prince concert documentary, " Sign O' the Times ," starting at 7:30pm tonight at Clark Park in West Philly. Free, but registration is requested.

🎻 Listen to a cello performance and poetry readings at Final Fridays at The Rail Park today from 6-8pm.

🛍️ Art Star Pop Up Market at The Bourse runs from 11am-3pm Friday-Sunday.

🎆 Kickoff summer with Visit Philadelphia's live concert and fireworks show at the Delaware waterfront on Saturday, starting at 8pm.

🎞️ The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival begins this Sunday, with a lineup of feature films, documentaries, shorts, workshops and more. Virtual screenings are also offered.