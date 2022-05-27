ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit's summer concert szn is unleashed

By Joe Guillen
Axios Detroit
 4 days ago

The jam-packed summer concert season gets underway this holiday weekend after laying low the last couple years.

State of play: The concert industry is primed for a comeback and this summer has everything — outdoor festivals, stadium shows, venues with more intimate vibes and nostalgia acts.

  • Live Nation Entertainment reports strong first-quarter ticket sales and sponsorship revenue as summer nears.
  • "Concert fans are showing no signs of slowing down – they are paying more for the best tickets, attending the shows, and spending more onsite," the company's report reads.

Driving the news: Movement returns this weekend, with the music festival starting Saturday at Hart Plaza after a two-year hiatus.

  • The event features more than 100 acts on six stages across three days. Here's the full schedule .
  • Headliner Juan Atkins — considered a founder of Detroit techno — discussed his journey as a pioneer and upcoming performance with Detroit Metro Times .

Meanwhile, other festivals include Mo Pop in late July and the Detroit Jazz Festival over Labor Day weekend.

Between the lines: Metro Detroit offers several outdoor venues perfect for a breezy summer show, including:

  • Pine Knob Music Theatre: Performances include Halsey, Dead & Company, The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald and Backstreet Boys.
  • Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: Jodeci, Average White Band, Burna Boy and others are on the slate .
  • Comerica Park : Four shows take the field in July – Chris Stapleton, Billy Joel, Motley Crue & Def Leppard and Elton John. Plus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers play in August.

If you go: Make sure to check restrictions on what you can take into the venue. A handful of events at Pine Knob, Comerica and other venues under the 313 Presents company umbrella have vaccination requirements.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Scanning Pine Knob's summer lineup brings back hazy memories of a young Joe piling into a bus with summer co-workers when the Smokin' Grooves festival blew through town about 20 years ago.

  • Good times. Wish I remembered Outkast's performance better.

