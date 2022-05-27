N.C. births grew in 2021, after COVID-19 decline
North Carolina — and the U.S. as a whole — saw an uptick in babies born last year, after births plummeted in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- There were 118,792 babies born in N.C. in 2021, a nearly 3% increase from 2020.
Driving the news: Nationally, births had been declining by an average of 2% every year since 2014, and plunged 4% in the early phase of the pandemic, from 2019 to 2020, per a provisional report from the CDC, Axios reported .
- Similarly, North Carolina's births had also been falling since 2014 —with a steeper drop between 2019 and 2020.
- In 2014, nearly 121,000 babies were born in the state. The annual total has declined every year since then.
Zoom out: More than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020 levels.
- The increased birth rate in 2021 spanned all age groups over 25.
- It fell for women ages 15-24.
Of note: The percentage of premature births (10.48%) hit its highest reported level since representative national data became available, according to the CDC.
- North Carolina's percentage of preterm births was higher than the U.S. as a whole at 10.64%.
- C-sections made up 30.2% of births in North Carolina in 2021, up from 29.9%.
Context: The rise in births also comes as more North Carolinians find themselves living in " maternity care deserts ."
- Nearly 30% of counties in the state don't have an OB, per the Health Resources & Services Administration , Axios Charlotte's Ashley Mahoney reports.
- And 18% of counties are considered a maternity care desert, according to a March of Dimes report .
