20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
Gainers

  • Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET rose 16% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after reporting positive clinical update from ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 14.7% to $5.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 trial of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA).
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB rose 14.5% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Solo Brands, Inc. DTC shares rose 14.5% to $5.22 in pre-market trading. Solo Brands recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares rose 14% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 68% on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP shares rose 13.1% to $14.94 in pre-market trading. PMV Pharmaceuticals announced initial PC14586 Phase 1 clinical data to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting June 7.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 12.2% to $49.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 11.3% to $8.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment recently acquired North American rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT rose 8.7% to $0.89 in pre-market trading. Oncternal Therapeutics presented updated interim data for zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib at ASCO 2022.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 8.5% to $410.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 net sales guidance.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO rose 7.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences recently announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.

Losers

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares fell 50.6% to $7.47 in pre-market trading after reporting clinical data for lifileucel in advanced melanoma.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares fell 29.1% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX fell 25.1% to $23.10 in pre-market trading. SpringWorks Therapeutics highlighted Nirogacestat clinical data at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting .
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS fell 17.2% to $9.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares fell 11.5% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Thursday.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 11.2% to $12.45 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.
  • Workday, Inc. WDAY fell 8.4% to $154.03 in pre-market trading fter the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 6.9% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Thursday. SciSparc reported Ethics Committee approval to conduct a Phase IIb trial in Tourette Syndrome.
  • Creatd, Inc. CRTD fell 5.5% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping over 58% on Thursday. Creatd’s board approved a rights offering of up to $40 million for 20 million shares at $2 per unit.

