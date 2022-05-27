20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Yamana Gold Inc AUY shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Gold Fields for $6.7 billion. Gold Fields and Yamana entered into a definitive agreement, under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Yamana Gold. All of the outstanding Yamana Shares will be exchanged for 0.6 of an ordinary share of Gold Fields.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO