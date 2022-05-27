GOP gubernatorial candidates blocked from ballot

Former Detroit Police chief James Craig and four other GOP candidates for governor were denied a place on the primary ballot yesterday.

Driving the news: The Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 along party lines to keep the candidates off the ballot due to widespread petition fraud, the Detroit News reports .

Flashback: State election workers recommended the board disqualify the candidates for insufficient valid signatures earlier this week after finding fraudulent petition sheets from 36 circulators and at least 68,000 invalid signatures across 10 sets of nominating petitions.

What they're saying: "Disqualifying two of the highest polling candidates in this primary, as well as three others who have expended significant resources in their campaigns, is disenfranchising to Republican voters who ultimately should be the decision-makers," Michigan Republican Party chief of staff Paul Cordes told the board, according to the News.

What's next: Candidates have to go to court for a chance to get back on the Aug. 2 ballot.