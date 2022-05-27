ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Baldwin Dead at 92-Years Old

By Greg Cotterill
 4 days ago
Carol Baldwin, the founder of the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, and mother to actors Alec,...

Kathleen hurry
4d ago

I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I never met her, but she seemed like a wonderful woman. She has done so much for breast cancer research. A very caring person to use her experience to help others. Prayers and condolences to the Baldwin family and friends. I agree with her about Wegmans.

