Carol Baldwin Dead at 92-Years Old

(WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day weekend is meant to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country. Many Americans, including those in Central New York, choose to spend that time with family and friends. And while that many people host BBQs, some head to many water ways of CNY. NewsChannel 9 went to the Seneca River in Baldwinsville and Wright’s Landing in Oswego to catch those taking advantage of the great weather this Memorial Day weekend.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO