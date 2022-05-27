ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Tornado Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Carroll; Charles; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; St. Marys; Washington TORNADO WATCH 276 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE POLK RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

