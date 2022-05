COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Last week was tough for all of us. The massacre at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas sent shock waves of grief across the country. I know a lot of us want to help the victims’ families, so I’m sharing ways you can donate safely without falling for scams. Sadly, we know scammers are very quick to follow tragedies like this and try to take advantage of folks during the darkest times. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is sharing ways you can be on the lookout for fraudulent charities.

