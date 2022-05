Were the 25 paintings hanging in the Orlando Museum of Art really made by Jean-Michel Basquiat in a California studio in 1982, or are they part of an elaborate scheme to make a few people very rich?What's happening: The FBI's Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 paintings allegedly created by Basquiat and displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art, the New York Times reported over the weekend. FBI Special Agents have interviewed the museum's director and subpoenaed "any and all" communications between the museum and the owners of the paintings.Driving the news: In a Feb. 16 story,...

