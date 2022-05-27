ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

It’s a windy warm up for the Memorial Day Weekend!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the Memorial Day Weekend forecast. It’s a windy warm up into the 80s and...

KFOR

A Flood Watch has been posted for portions of Northern and Central Oklahoma!

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of central and northern Oklahoma from tonight through 1 AM Thursday. A slow moving cold front moves south across OK next few days with showers and t’storms. Some severe weather and heavy rainfall. Up to 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible in the watch area with higher amounts not out of the question where heavier thunderstorms set up. There’s also some potential for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather aware Tuesday, Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Oklahoma State
DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced it would review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting after officials spent days following the tragedy giving conflicting accounts of how local police and federal authorities handled the situation. A Justice Department spokesman said...
UVALDE, TX

