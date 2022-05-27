ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

FIR GROVE SPLASH PAD TO OPEN SATURDAY

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer almost here, Roseburg Parks and Recreation will open the Fir Grove Splash Pad on Saturday. It is located...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE TO BE HOSTED BY MASTER GARDENERS

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are hosting a Trash to Treasures sale on Saturday at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Street. The event will include furniture, books, appliances, gardening equipment, electronics, plants and much more. Proceeds will help support the many educational programs that Master Gardeners offer to home gardeners.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Head-Scratching Finds Between Florence and Yachats, Surreal Oregon Coast Science

(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUMMER READING PROGRAM BEGINNING AT ROSEBURG LIBRARY

The Summer Reading Program is rapidly approaching at the Roseburg Public Library. Children and teens will have three logs to track their reading time this summer. When participants read or are read to, for seven hours, they can turn in their log for a Frisbee, book, trinkets and the next log. Reading 14 hours and completing the second log will earn participants a Lego set in addition to a book and trinkets. Completing the final log – reading a total of twenty-one hours – will enter participants into the grand prize drawings for a Y Flicker scooter and earn them a third book and more trinket prizes.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LAMB SHOW AND BARBECUE HAPPENING SATURDAY

The 83rd annual Douglas County Lamb Show and Barbecue is this Saturday. Events will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and take place throughout the day. That includes lamb conformation classes, showmanship classes, wool showcase, and more. The lamb barbecue dinner will go from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A large plate is $10 with a child’s plate priced at $7 for those age 12 and under.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FILL THE BOOT IS FRIDAY

Firefighters with the City of Roseburg Fire Department will take part in the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive on Friday. The International Association of Fire Fighters has been collecting funds during the annual event since 1954. Firefighters will ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and others passing by to...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NORTHEAST STEPHENS STREET ADA RAMP PROJECT UNDERWAY

Drivers on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg should expect lane closures and brief delays this summer as sidewalk ramp construction is underway. A City of Roseburg release said contractors have begun a project to update all sidewalk ramps on about a mile-long stretch of Stephens to comply with current standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kcfmradio.com

WLFEA Chief’s Contract Extended; 100 Years of Oregon Parks; COVID-19; Memorial Day; Fall Chinook Season Cancelled

A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

U of O students quarantining in dorm rooms due to limited room assignment space

EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UCC ANNOUNCES 58TH ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Umpqua Community College will be celebrating the class of 2022 on Friday June 10th at 6:00 p.m. in the Swanson Amphitheater. Over 150 students completing their associate degrees, GEDs and certificates, will be walking in the commencement ceremony. This is the first in-person ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic. The rain or shine event is open to the public.
UMPQUA, OR
hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week Ready for Adoption is named “Pup”, from the Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is a dog named ” Pup “. Pup is a 1 year old female Border Collie x Labrador mix, she is yellow and white and weighs about 45 pounds. The person that brought Pup’s inherited her when her owner passed away. They said she is house trained, has been around children as young as 5 years old that visited the home, she lived with 3 other dogs, but has never been around cats.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MEMORIAL DAY TRIBUTES MONDAY

Memorial Day tributes are scheduled around Douglas County. *A service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery on the Roseburg VA Campus. It is being hosted by Larry Hill, past president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum. Douglas County Veterans Service Officer Mary Newman-Keyes will be the speaker. A fly-over is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. from the U.S. Air Force 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Toxic hemlock is deadly to humans, animals. Do not compost it: Ask an expert

Gardening season is underway and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
EUGENE, OR

