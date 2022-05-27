Pedestrian hit on I-70 near Plainfield
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-70 Friday morning, police confirmed.
The pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Plainfield rest area.
Police confirmed the person hit was then taken to the hospital. His or her condition is currently unknown.
I-70 is closed in the area, and traffic is expected to be delayed for several hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated once there is more information.
