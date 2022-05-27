ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

Pedestrian hit on I-70 near Plainfield

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-70 Friday morning, police confirmed.

The pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Plainfield rest area.

Police confirmed the person hit was then taken to the hospital. His or her condition is currently unknown.

I-70 is closed in the area, and traffic is expected to be delayed for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated once there is more information.

