ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, TN

Local police find THC soaked fruit loops with 2-year-old in car, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eleiH_0fsB9h4a00

BRIGHTON, Tenn. — A local police department has arrested one person after finding THC-soaked fruit loops in a car with a toddler.

On May 23, the Brighton Police Department (BPD) stopped a car for failure to maintain a lane and to verify the temporary tag.

As the officer was speaking with the driver, marijuana was in plain view on the driver’s door handle, a release said.

According to reports, a probable cause search led the officers to find more marijuana and a firearm in the driver’s purse.

Police said they found a pan of “edibles,” fruit loops soaked in THC oil, sitting in the front passenger seat. The edibles field-tested positive for marijuana.

There was a 2-year-old child in the backseat, which may lead to an additional charge.

The person was charged with failure to maintain a lane, misuse of motor vehicle plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, drug-free school zone and other charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man charged with exposing himself at Midtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and assaulted a restaurant worker in Midtown Monday night. The incident happened around midnight at the Red Hook restaurant at the former Nineteenth Century Club building on Union Avenue. Police said two female restaurant employees walked to their car and were confronted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man who fired shots at family accused of attempted murder 2 months later, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 learned that a man arrested for firing shots at a family in South Memphis in March is also accused of trying to kill a woman two months later. Richard “Rambo” Erby, 27, faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary, and reckless endangerment after records show he fired several shots at a family he had a “beef” with.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loops#Police#Fruit#Marijuana#Thc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Hit-and-run driver leaves car on scene before fleeing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night. The incident happened on Hollywood Street north of Belmont Circle. Officers said a hit-and-run driver struck another vehicle and fled the scene. The hit-and-run driver was driving a 2020 silver Dodge Charger with a Colorado tag. MPD said the car was still […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Workers cooking burgers and tater tots in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson found employees of the Sonic drive-in huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to investigate last Saturday. On the phone they had described the culprit as brown with diamonds on its back.
BRUNSWICK, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch canceled for 5-year-old Raleigh boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 5/30/22 5:30 A.M. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch for Kingston VanHook, 5. Memphis Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy who is possibly in danger. Kingston VanHook was last seen in the 4400 block of Winding Hill Driver in Frayser Sunday evening...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

SOUTHAVEN,MS. — The Southaven Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old woman. Courtney Huffman was last seen leaving her home on Overlook Drive in Southaven, MS. On Thursday, May 26, police responded to a call of Huffman being missing. If you know her whereabouts please contact the Southaven...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
105K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy