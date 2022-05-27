Local police find THC soaked fruit loops with 2-year-old in car, officials say

BRIGHTON, Tenn. — A local police department has arrested one person after finding THC-soaked fruit loops in a car with a toddler.

On May 23, the Brighton Police Department (BPD) stopped a car for failure to maintain a lane and to verify the temporary tag.

As the officer was speaking with the driver, marijuana was in plain view on the driver’s door handle, a release said.

According to reports, a probable cause search led the officers to find more marijuana and a firearm in the driver’s purse.

Police said they found a pan of “edibles,” fruit loops soaked in THC oil, sitting in the front passenger seat. The edibles field-tested positive for marijuana.

There was a 2-year-old child in the backseat, which may lead to an additional charge.

The person was charged with failure to maintain a lane, misuse of motor vehicle plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, drug-free school zone and other charges.

